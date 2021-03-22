Apple Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Apple (NAS:AAPL, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $123.39 per share and the market cap of $2071.5 billion, Apple stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Apple is shown in the chart below.





Because Apple is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 12.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 7.02% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Apple has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.69, which is worse than 66% of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Apple at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Apple is fair. This is the debt and cash of Apple over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Apple has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $294.1 billion and earnings of $3.693 a share. Its operating margin is 25.24%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Apple at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Apple over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Apple's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79% of the companies in Hardware industry%. Apple's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Apple's return on invested capital is 25.94, and its cost of capital is 9.27. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Apple is shown below:

In short, Apple (NAS:AAPL, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Apple stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

