Apple stock is significantly ‘overpriced:’ Portfolio manager

Thomas Hum
·Writer
·3 min read

Apple (AAPL) shares pulled back following a rocky week for markets as the Federal Reserve hinted at an earlier liftoff on interest rates for the year, but not before it became the first company to reach a $3 trillion market cap. According to Independent Solutions Wealth Management portfolio manager Paul Meeks, however, Apple stock is nowhere near a good deal right now.

“I think it's just a number,” Meeks told Yahoo Finance Live. “And I think that at $3 trillion market cap, even though Apple has been an iconic American tech company forever and ever — so impressive what they've done in the past — I think it's very expensive now as a tech investor, and I manage a lot of tech money for folks.”

And although Meeks said Apple remains one of the major players in the tech industry, it still does not rank among his top picks.

“You know, I have to own it, right? It's a big piece of my benchmark,” he added. “But among the tech names, large, medium, and small, it's not even on my best list. I think the stock is overpriced right now and significantly so.”

Meeks joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest developments in Apple’s valuation, NVIDIA’s (NVDA) merger with Arm, and other tech stocks. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC is a New York-based asset and private wealth management firm.

Meeks’ thesis that Apple is overvalued echoes that of other portfolio managers such as The Satori Fund‘s Dan Niles, who told CNBC in November that the company is the “most overpriced tech stock that exists.” Niles cited Apple’s skyrocketing market cap growth relative to the performance of its valuation multiples as being the primary indicator that its shares are overpriced.

Amid supply chain constraints plaguing the tech industry, Apple reached a $3 trillion market cap through the success of the iPhone as well as wearable accessories such as the Apple Watch and AirPods — which were among the hottest gift items this past holiday season. In addition, Apple continues to rake in revenue through services like AppleCare, the App Store, Apple Music+, and Apple TV+.

Meeks believes, however, that there are other companies that should be at the forefront of tech investors’ radars.

“So among the FAANGs, and with the FAANGs, I include Microsoft (MSFT). I probably would go with Alphabet/Google (GOOG/GOOGL) over the others,” he said. “And even beyond the FAANGs, I think some of the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment names might even be better positioned. And so I don't necessarily feel beholden to the FAANGs.”

Microsoft is another company that is positioned to reach the $3 trillion market cap milestone after hitting the $2 trillion mark in mid-2021. And as for his outlook on Google/Alphabet, Meeks said the opportunity for growth in the digital advertising space in 2022 is what makes Google and tech companies like it more attractive than the likes of Apple.

“And of course, Google — its Google platform is by far and away the winner there,” he said. “And I also think they're doing enough things in their other R&D that can all be big movers. And when I say big movers, [I mean] businesses that have over a billion in annual revenues and big operating profit in cash flow. So I do like the relative valuation of Alphabet.”

Thomas Hum is a writer at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @thomashumTV

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CES 2022: The must-see tech from this year's consumer electronics show

    CES 2022 was a whirlwind of new tech. Here's everything you need to know about this year's show.

  • Apple CEO paid nearly $100M, ‘Don’t Look Up’ popular on Netflix, Taco Bell debuts taco subscription

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman recaps Apple CEO Tim Cook receiving nearly $100 million in compensation, Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ breaking the weekly streaming record, and Taco Bell launching a ‘Taco Lover's Pass’ subscription that allows customers one taco a day for 30 days.

  • Health care is ‘prime’ for investment amid inflation: Portfolio manager

    Markets have gotten off to a rocky start following hawkish Fed minutes signalling the possibility of rate hikes coming sooner than expected in an effort to curb surging inflation. According to Dakota Wealth Management senior portfolio manager Robert Pavlik, however, the healthcare sector may present opportunities for investment in light of the current inflationary environment.

  • CD sales increased in 2021 for the first time in 17 years (think of Adele, not 12-month savings certificates)

    According to a yearly report from music data compiler MRC Data, sales of CDs increased from 40.16 million units in 2020 to 40.59 million in 2021, marking the first time CD sales have increased on a year-over-year basis since 2004. CDs weren’t the only old-fashioned music format that saw gains in 2021 — vinyl album sales volume increased a massive 50.4%. Boosts in physical music sales in a streaming-dominated music ecosystem can likely be attributed to a few big album releases, particularly by female artists.

  • Financials, Big Tech Stocks AMD, Apple, Nvidia Lead New Buys By The Best Mutual Funds

    AMD, Apple, Nvidia and financials, especially regional banks, lead the year's first report on new buys by the best mutual funds.

  • GameStop Stock Jumps After Company Enters NFTs

    GameStop shares rose after a report that it was launching a new devision focused on nonfungible tokens and cryptocurrency, extending the video-game retailer’s volatile ride into this year.

  • GameStop to enter NFT market, Sonos wins patent battle against Google

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the surge in GameStop stock following a report that the video game company is entering the NFT market and Sonos winning a product import ban in a patent battle against Google.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Yields Rise Again; Alibaba Leads China Stocks Higher; Tesla Stock Does This

    The Dow Jones fell as the Nasdaq made a stand. Disney stock was a top blue chip. Alibaba was among China stocks rising. Tesla stock lagged.

  • Why SPY Stock Looked Best For Increasing Exposure

    Currently the S&P 500 is looking stronger than the Nasdaq composite and by using a leveraged position for SPY stock we took advantage of the latest rally. Here was an early clue for our choice for swing trading exposure. The leverage gives the position a little more juice than a regular SPDR S&P 500 or Invesco QQQ Trust position.

  • Harris: Jan. 6 reflects 'the fragility of democracy'

    Vice President Kamala Harris says the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack one year ago highlighted the fragility of American democracy and revealed what the nation "would like if the forces who seek to dismantle our democracy are successful." (Jan. 6)

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Experts Predict What the Economy Will Look Like in 2022

    In 2021, people selling their houses had an easy go of it -- buyers, not so much. The stock market was nearly as hot as the housing market, and while employers struggled to keep their businesses...

  • Apple: Strong Demand Bodes Well for 2022, Says Top Analyst

    Everything is in the eye of the beholder and looking at the current outlook for Apple (AAPL), the conversation on Wall Street has revolved around the supply chain issues, and how they affected sales in the holiday quarter. That’s one way to look at it, but Wedbush’s Daniel Ives says there’s a more constructive story taking place, one where “robust consumer demand” is driving the narrative for the iPhone 13 heading into 2022. “Based on our supply chain checks over the last few weeks,” said the 5-

  • Crypto crash: Here’s how much $1,000 invested at the peak is worth today

    Things have changed drastically in the past two months.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Mid-Band Roll Out Delayed Amid Aviation Issue

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • These Are the Stocks Warren Buffett Bought and Sold in 2021

    Every quarter, institutional investment managers who control more than $100 million in assets are required to submit reports called 13-F filings with the SEC. No 13-F filings in the world are watched...

  • Gaming Billionaire’s Wealth Plunge Accelerates to $10 Billion After Tencent Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The man who once was Singapore’s richest person has had one of the world’s biggest wealth plunges.Forrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., has lost almost $11 billion of his fortune since the American depositary receipts of the company peaked on Oct. 19, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. After growing competition and a wider profit loss, the latest blow came on Tuesday, when Tencent Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in the gaming and e-commerce gian

  • Analysis-Jumping on EV wagon represents risky ride for tech pioneer Sony

    From personal music players to games consoles, Sony Group has often gambled in order to be a pioneer, but a leap into electric cars could take the risks to a new level for the Japanese consumer tech giant. While investors were wowed when Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida this week told a Las Vegas tech fair the company was setting up Sony Mobility, its stock fell 7% on Thursday as they contemplated the challenge of actually delivering EVs packed with sensors, consumer electronics and entertainment offerings. But analysts point out that Sony would likely have to invest heavily in plant and equipment to bring its prototype Vision-S EV, first unveiled in Las Vegas two years ago, to market in sufficient numbers to compete effectively.

  • Buy These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now After Reporting Key November Metrics?

    Roblox stock is one of the hottest metaverse stocks, soaring more than 40% after its latest earnings report. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?