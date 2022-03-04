Apple Stock: JPMorgan Lays Out the Bull and Bear Case

TipRanks
·3 min read

Reflecting the market’s 2022 woes, Apple (AAPL) shares sit 8% into the red year-to-date, despite reporting what JPMorgan’s Samik Chatterjee calls a “robust” F1Q earnings report.

With the continued macro disruptions taking center stage, it is hard to tell what the rest of the year has in store. Nevertheless, Chatterjee set out to gauge current sentiment on all things Apple, holding a recent buy-side survey.

While it only had 15 participants, which the analyst concedes is “arguably not the best sample size,” Chatterjee thinks the survey can provide an indication of “where the Bull and Bear case for Apple lies in relation to FY22 performance and what will be the drivers of performance for the shares.”

Let’s take a look at some of the findings.

For one, the bull case rests on sustaining F1Q’s revenue growth and reaching double-digit revenue growth again.

Apple delivered a revenue uptick of 11% in the quarter. Sustaining that figure would demand from the tech giant “execution-led upside to implied guidance for F2Q growth in the mid-single digit percentage.” It will also mean the company will have to out do consensus growth rates in the following quarters of F3Q and F4Q. Less than 5% year-over-year growth will be fodder for the bears.

The bulls will be satisfied with high-single to low-double digit revenue growth for the iPhone. However, most respondents do not see Apple’s flagship product generating more than mid-single digit growth, suggesting the +9% growth in F1Q is “unlikely to be sustained.”

Going by Chatterjee’s conversations with investors, the bear case calls for a drop in iPhone revenue in FY22. However, Chatterjee thinks iPhone SE demand combined with a “stronger than expected mix” as well as volume upside from the iPhone 13, could lead to a better performance than his current forecast of modest 4% YoY revenue growth.

So, what are the analyst’s main conclusions?

“The survey results indicate that the sentiment on Apple shares and the likelihood of outperformance this year relative to other Big Tech stocks remains balanced,” said the 5-star analyst, “with about only half of the respondents expecting Apple shares to outperform other Big Tech stocks.”

To this end, Chatterjee reiterated an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, backed by a $210 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 29%. (To watch Chatterjee’s track record, click here)

Overall, Wall Street would tend to agree with this bullish outlook – as shown by the 24 to 5 breakdown in recent analyst reviews, favoring Buys over Holds and supporting a Strong Buy consensus view. The stock is trading for $163.17 and its $193.32 average price target implies an upside of ~18% in the next 12 months. (See Apple stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Investors Defy Company and Vote for Civil-Rights Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shareholders approved outside proposals recommending audits of the company’s civil-rights impact and a public report on its use of concealment clauses in employment agreements, marking a rare instance of investors defying the tech giant.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaWhite House Weighs Ban on Russia

  • Water proposals trickle through Utah Statehouse in last days

    After the iconic Great Salt Lake hit its lowest level in recorded history, Utah's Republican-majority Legislature is working to preserve the lake, incentivize conservation and prepare for a hotter, drier future. In the final days before they adjourn, lawmakers are advancing proposals to set aside millions to divert more water to the lake, encourage the use of drought-resistant landscaping and cut down on unmetered water use through a combination of incentives and potential penalties. Utah — which is both one of the nation's driest states and thirstiest consumers of water on a per capita basis — is among a larger group of states confronting the realities of prolonged drought and climate change, while also trying to prepare for population growth.

  • Seawater desalination could expand in CA

    Supporters admit that expense associated with desalination are higher than other water sources, but believe the costs and technical challenges are part of the price California will have to pay moving forward in the face of climate change and worsening drought cycles.

  • New 5G iPhone SE details leak ahead of Apple’s March event

    All signs point to Apple debuting the first 5G iPhone SE next week at its March event. Apple sent out invites for the event on Wednesday but didn’t offer any details about what it has in store. That said, leaks have already spoiled most of the surprises. In fact, even with less than a week … The post New 5G iPhone SE details leak ahead of Apple’s March event appeared first on BGR.

  • Climatologists: Drought to worsen in Oregon, Idaho this year

    Climate scientists in the U.S. Pacific Northwest warned Thursday that much of Oregon and parts of Idaho can expect even tougher drought conditions this summer than in the previous two years, which already featured dwindling reservoirs, explosive wildfires and deep cuts to agricultural irrigation. At a news conference hosted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, water and climate experts from Oregon, Washington and Idaho said parts of the region should prepare now for severe drought, wildfires and record-low stream flows that will hurt salmon and other fragile species. Drought covers 74% of the Pacific Northwest and nearly 20% is in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

  • Seagate (STX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Seagate (STX) closed at $103.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day.

  • Russia's richest man, Alexei Mordashov, transferred control of a $1.1 billion stake in a mining company to his wife, filing shows

    The Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov also stepped down as a director at Nordgold and from the board of the travel firm TUI on Tuesday.

  • Dua Lipa Plays With Pattern in a Matching Denim Outfit Paired With Jean Boots in NYC

    The “Physical” singer makes denim super chic.

  • Phil Mickelson Was Oh So Close To Standing up for Human Rights

    Phil Mickelson's involvement with a Saudi-backed golf league to rival the PGA may have hastened the end of his career. The two-time PGA Championships winner — who has been at odds with the PGA for years because he thinks it withholds money from players — was reportedly offered $100 million to play in the alternate league’s tournaments and recruit other stars to it. But the golfer laid bare his thoughts to Alan Shipnuck — an author writing Mickelson’s unauthorized biography — when describing his

  • Diamond Hogs give up seven in the sixth, fall to SELA in opener

    Southeastern Louisiana scored seven runs in one inning - their total for the game - in a win over Arkansas on Friday.

  • Calls for Crypto Regulation Mount. Warren Warns It Helps Russia Evade Sanctions.

    Talk in Washington about regulating crypto is heating up. But who should take the lead, and where should they start?

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Jeffrey Gates’ Gates Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to Jeffrey Gates’ Gates Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Jeffrey Gates’ Gates Capital. Jeffrey Gates earned a bachelor’s degree in finance […]

  • Apple shareholders approve CEO Cook's annual compensation, civil rights proposal

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc shareholders approved Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's annual compensation in a virtual meeting on Friday, and voted in favor of a proposal urging Apple to oversee a third-party civil rights audit of the company's policies and practices. By approving Cook's pay package with 64.4% of votes cast in favor, investors rejected some concerns, including from proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), over the magnitude and structure of his equity award. ISS had urged shareholders to vote against the pay package.

  • U.S. senators grill regulators over climate policy on natural gas projects

    Top U.S. senators from both parties on Thursday grilled Democratic energy regulators who recently approved guidelines for approving new natural gas projects that allow consideration of environmental justice, landowner and climate issues. The three Democrats on the five-member Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted in February to update the guidelines, for the first time since 1999, a move that analysts say could present hurdles for new gas projects. "In my view, there is an effort underway by some to inflict death by a thousand cuts on the fossil fuels that have made our energy reliable and affordable," said Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from natural gas producing West Virginia.

  • Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.025

    The board of Global Water Resources, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GWRS ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.025 per...

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $85

    The S&P 500 is down 8% year to date, and many growth stocks have tumbled even farther. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has a unique position in the world of social media companies. Users come to Pinterest to be inspired for whatever interest or project they might be searching for.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si