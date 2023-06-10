Apple stock rises in real world after debut of headset that lets you live in virtual one

The S&P 500 rode positive sentiment from the tech sector this past week, crossing the 4,300 mark for the first time since August as investors reflected hope the Fed will announce a pause on interest rate hikes in the week ahead.

The Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones were also trading slightly positive as of Friday.

Apple unveiled Vision Pro, its new VR headset.

Apple was one of the stars of the week, with the announcement of its first new product category since the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015. Apple’s Vision Pro headset for augmented and virtual reality is the company’s full bet on spatial computing. The company’s stock hit an all-time high on Monday as Apple unveiled the new product at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference but lost some of its gains as the headset’s price of $3,500 was announced. Shares regained some value throughout the week and were only down slightly on Friday from Monday’s peak.

The product launch also put Meta Platforms on center stage, as the company — previously known as Facebook — has so far been the favorite among big tech firms to lead the shift into VR/AR in years to come.

Shares of automakers Tesla and General Motors were up this past week as the two competitors announced plans to integrate their electrical charging networks, allowing GM cars to use Tesla charging stations by 2025. The news follows a similar agreement between Tesla and Ford. Tesla stock was up 5.2% midday Friday and 13.4% on the week. General Motors was up 3.3% on Friday and 7.5% on the week.

Bank financials

Following a series of bank failures earlier this year, U.S. financial regulators are reportedly gearing up to implement new capital requirements for major banks, which could face the need to boost their assets by 20% as early as this month.

Crypto world lawsuits

The crypto world was shaken this past week when the Securities and Exchange Commission filed new lawsuits against major crypto exchanges Binance.US and Coinbase.

The commission argues that crypto assets are securities and their regulation should fall under SEC jurisdiction. Coinbase, the only U.S.-listed crypto exchange, lost more than 13% of its value during the week. Bitcoin was affected on Tuesday but had recovered most of its losses by Friday. Ethereum experienced a similar trajectory.

What to watch

The Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday, when a decision on whether to pause or continue interest rate hikes will be made.

On Tuesday, the consumer price index for the month of May will be released, giving investors a window into the inflation pattern of the U.S. economy. The producer price index will come out on Wednesday and the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index for May will be released Friday.

Benzinga is a financial news and data company headquartered in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Apple stock rises in real world after debut of virtual reality headset