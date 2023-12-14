Apple Store debuts at Birkdale Village with fresh design

Apple Inc.’s newest retail store is home for the holidays at Birkdale Village. The tech giant’s location at 8805 Townley Road opens Thursday at 10 a.m.

“It’s all about the excitement because we’re able to get open before the holidays,” says Monica Perkins, area manager for Apple.

This marks the second Apple Store in the Charlotte market, following one in SouthPark. It replaces a Northlake Mall store that shuttered abruptly earlier this year.

The store is one of Apple’s newer prototypes.

