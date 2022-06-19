Apple Store Workers in Maryland Become First in US to Unionize

Ian Kullgren
·1 min read

(Bloomberg Law) -- Apple store workers near Baltimore voted for a union Saturday, becoming the first organized store in the US in a landmark decision that could change the face of the tech giant’s retail operation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As of 8:30 p.m., 65 workers who voted at the Towson, Md., store had sided with the union, outnumbering anti-union votes 2 to 1. The bargaining unit includes about 100 workers and is affiliated with the International Association of Machinists.

The decision could spark a wider unionization movement among Apple store workers, similar to the first Starbucks union vote last year that has since prompted nearly 300 other stores to file for elections.

The union victory is likely to breathe new life into the labor movement’s mission to organize Apple and the wider tech sector, which suffered a setback after a store in Atlanta canceled its election last month. Those workers, organized by the Communications Workers of America, blamed an alleged union-busting campaign by Apple and said it planned to re-file for an election later.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ian Kullgren in Washington at ikullgren@bloombergindustry.com

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Martha Mueller Neff at mmuellerneff@bloomberglaw.com; Laura D. Francis at lfrancis@bloomberglaw.com

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Urges Climate Action as War in Ukraine Complicates Quest

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden encouraged world leaders to strengthen their fight against global warming even as the war in Ukraine complicates action, insisting that “climate security and energy security go hand in hand.” Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMo

  • Biden Proposes Changes to Help Rescue California Nuclear Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Department of Energy is proposing changes requested by California Governor Gavin Newsom that will allow the state’s last nuclear power plant to qualify for federal financial assistance. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Sho

  • US Removes Former Venezuelan Official From Sanctions List

    (Bloomberg) -- The US removed a former Venezuelan official from the list of sanctioned individuals, a move Biden officials pledged after a March meeting with President Nicolas Maduro aimed at coaxing him back to negotiations with political opponents. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged D

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the

  • U.S. removes nephew of Venezuela's first lady from sanctions list

    The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) removed Carlos Malpica Flores from its sanctions list and announced the change in a statement. The announcement on the Treasury's website follows a meeting between a delegation of top Washington officials and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas in March, in an attempt to kick-start negotiations between the ruling socialists and Venezuela's opposition politicians.

  • Biden defends meeting with Saudi prince, says talks part of broader meeting

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was not traveling to Saudi Arabia's explicitly to meet de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman during a trip next month and said he was seeing the Saudi crown prince as part of a broader "international meeting." Biden's plans to see the crown prince, known as MBS, are part of his first trip to the Gulf region as president.

  • Meta Sued Over Claims Patient Data Secretly Sent to Facebook

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. was sued over claims that private medical data is being shared secretly with Facebook when patients access web portals for some health-care providers.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Littl

  • Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are Couple Goals on Their Beach Vacation

    And they have matching platinum blonde hair.

  • Iowa Supreme Court rules against abortion protections

    The Iowa Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday that abortion is not protected in the state constitution, overturning a ruling from four years ago as federal abortion rights appear highly endangered. The ruling reverses a lower court move that blocked a law establishing a 24-hour waiting period before a person can get an abortion. The…

  • Charting the Global Economy: Fed Leads Barrage of Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Little From the Covid-19 PandemicThe Federal Reserve led a host of global centr

  • Once-Common California Bumble Bees Have Gone Missing

    A census of California bumble bees failed to locate several once-common species, including the formerly abundant Western bumble bee, a key pollinator for many wild plants and crops.

  • The farmers restoring Hawaii’s ancient food forests that once fed an island

    Maui is a hub for GMO research but Indigenous farmers are trying to bring back the abundant and thriving landscapes of their ancestors

  • Thunder, Trail Blazers talking trade that centers around Lu Dort and No. 7 pick, per Bleacher Report

    Flipping an UDFA who is about to get paid for a better and younger prospect on a rookie deal sounds like a no brainer.

  • CDC recommends Covid vaccines for littlest kids

    Can children get a Covid vaccine? The CDC Saturday endorsed Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid vaccines for young children.

  • John McEnroe doc captures the professional glory, personal torment that defined the polarizing legend

    John McEnroe sought help from "37 psychologists and psychiatrists" to address his mental health struggles, the tennis legend said in an upcoming documentary.

  • Orlando Shelter's Video Featuring Sad Dog Leads To Super-Fast Adoption

    Guapo's sad face broke hearts and found him love.

  • 5-star OT Kadyn Proctor cancels visit to Oregon, cuts Ducks out of top schools

    Tough break for the Ducks. 5-star OT Kadyn Proctor canceled his OV to Oregon and took the Ducks out of his final schools.

  • Check Out This Historic Drag Race Car Collection

    Soon to be retired builder shows off a respectable classic hot rod collection.

  • For All Their Worries, Investors Are Piling Into US Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- For all the talk of bear markets and a possible recession, investors continue to pile into American equities.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme'Drip Pricing' Is Turning Checkout Into a Nasty SurpriseTech Leads Gains as Traders Parse Fed’s Promise: Markets WrapBiden Signals US Can Avert Recession But Americans Are ‘Really Down’US stocks attracted $14.8 billion in th

  • Hopeful week for insiders who might be regretting buying US$4.2m of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) stock earlier this year

    Insiders who bought US$4.2m worth of SentinelOne, Inc. ( NYSE:S ) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses...