Apple supplier BOE, others say operations hit by Sichuan power rationing

Apple iPhone 13 series goes on sale in Beijing
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Apple supplier BOE Technology Group Co Ltd will "make adjustments" at its operations in Sichuan due to power rationing in the region, it said in a stock market filing on Tuesday.

The company said that it was communicating with authorities and expected "no major impact on its overall operating performance".

It added that it has four production lines making displays for hardware devices in the region - two lines producing LCD screens, and two producing AMOLED screens.

The company supplies small volumes of displays to Apple for its iPhone 13 devices and older models, and could potentially supply displays for the upcoming iPhone 14, according to reports from Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst at research firm TF Securities.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

A record-setting heatwave in Sichuan province has led authorities to implement power rationing in several cities, which has subsequently caused a number of companies to cut production. [nL1N2ZR0FP[

On Tuesday, Japanese media outlet Kyodo reported that Toyota had suspended production at its plant in Sichuan. [P8N2ZL00A[

Chemical producer Sichuan Xinjinlu and mining company Sichuan Hongda Co Ltd also announced certain units in the region would suspend production.

On Monday Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd declined to confirm the status of its operations in Sichuan but a spokesperson said the impact of the power crunch was "not big".

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • South African miners mark 10th anniversary of killings

    A somber gathering of more than 1,000 marked the 10th anniversary of what has become known as the Marikana massacre, when police opened fire on striking miners, killing 34 in 2012. Although the official investigation found police responsible for the killings, no one has been charged with the deaths.

  • Vic Mensa on Why America Needs Black Cannabis Ownership Now

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyLouis Armstrong’s soaring trumpet bounced from the walls like star beams reflecting from the moon, his melodies breaking into a million pocket-sized pieces. His reefer smoke curved backstage like the bosom of his white women, inspiring love and fear alike. That fear holds the key to one of America’s most notorious locked doors—a door that, to this day, keeps many men and women of African descent confined in soul-crushing cages in the mod

  • Why Putin’s Private Army Is Snatching Kids From Their Moms

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyEBAM, Cameroon—At first Florencia Pirioua thought the Russian mercenaries she saw approaching her compound in Boko-Boudeye, just outside the western Central African Republic (CAR) town of Bouar, were in the community in search of rebels who had consistently targeted the area in the first four months of the year. But she says these paramilitaries from the infamous Wagner Group had an ulterior motive—to snatch children from their families.

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuc

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming

    The Scion Asset Management boss slashed his stock portfolio from 11 holdings to just one, cutting its value from $165 million to $3.3 million.

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or get exposure through funds.

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • A new bull market for stocks has begun. Here are the 3 technical signals that prove it.

    "The technical conditions of this market appear ripe for the start of a new bull market rather than a retest," LPL's Jeffrey Buchbinder said.

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2040

    The stock market offers few certainties, with one exception: Change. For example, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Lucent Technologies, and Nokia, the latter of which would go on to acquire Alcatel-Lucent in 2015, were all among the 10 most-valuable publicly traded companies in 1999. The same fate could await many of today's largest companies -- even tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • Russia's ruble sinks as Moscow allows 'friendly' countries to re-enter the bond market

    The ruble dropped as much as 1.5% against the US dollar, while also pulling back roughly 0.2% against the euro.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius On Pace to Run Out of Cash by October

    The bankrupt crypto firm is also short of $2.8 billion in crypto assets, the court filing reveals.

  • Energy remains a sweet spot for investors. Here’s a list of ‘energized’ stocks to think about.

    Optimism over the U.S. economy, European conflict, a weakening dollar and China coming out of 'Zero COVID' in early 2023. All reasons to buy energy stocks.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sThe hedge f

  • China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the second time this year and withdrew some cash from the banking system on Monday, to try to revive credit demand to support the COVID-hit economy. Economists and analysts said they believe Chinese authorities are keen to support the sluggish economy by allowing a widening policy divergence with other major economies that are raising interest rates aggressively. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 400 billion yuan ($59.33 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, from 2.85%.

  • Six REITs in Price Uptrends From January To Now

    The benchmark real estate investment trust (REIT) ETF — the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLRE) — is lower than it was at the beginning of January, lodging it firmly in a downtrend. The XLRE, as it’s known, started the year at $51 and today goes for $44.99. That’s an 11.8% loss if you had picked up the basket of REITs in the fund. Fortunately, not all REITS are headed in the downward direction. As a matter of fact, here are six with prices heading solidly upward since January Ce