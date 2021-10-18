From Apple supplier to electric car developer: Foxconn unveils its vehicles

Access Hollywood

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are feeling lots of love from their family and friends after getting engaged. Kourtney confirmed the news on her Instagram page, writing simply “Forever” in her caption alongside two romantic snaps of her and her new fiancé embracing amid a massive display of red roses. Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian shared a video on Twitter showing off the Poosh founder’s sparkly engagement ring, writing, “KRAVIS FOREVER” along with an engagement ring emoji.