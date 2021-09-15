Apple supplier Foxconn halts EV project with China's Byton - Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn's electric vehicle project with Byton has been put on hold due to the Chinese startup's worsening financial situation, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday https://s.nikkei.com/2YOxvxg, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the matter.

"The [Byton] project is not officially terminated yet, but it is very challenging to proceed at this moment," one of the sources told Nikkei Asia.

Foxconn said in January that the Apple assembler and the Nanjing Economic and Technological Development Zone had agreed to start building electric sport-utility vehicles in 2022 for Byton.

A few Foxconn employees are still stationed at Byton's factory, another source said, but "they are wrapping things up and preparing for the end when it becomes necessary."

Some higher-level talent involved in the project has even left Foxconn, the report added.

Foxconn's plans to build factories in the United States and Thailand to assemble entire vehicles in 2023 are intact, according to Nikkei.

Foxconn declined to comment, while Byton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande: Shares in cash-strapped China property giant plunge

    Evergrande has also seen a rare protest staged by investors at its headquarters in Shenzhen.

  • Vietnam speeds up Hanoi vaccine drive; 1M jabs over weekend

    Vietnam is speeding up its vaccination program in an effort to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions in major cities by the end of the month, the government said Monday. Health workers administered vaccines throughout the night in the capital, Hanoi, which has been under lockdown since July. More than a million vaccine shots were given over the weekend in Hanoi, out of around 5.5 million administered there since vaccinations started in March, the Health Ministry said.

  • China's Fujian reports new COVID-19 cases for fifth day

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's southeastern province of Fujian, the focus of the country's latest COVID-19 outbreak, reported its fifth straight day of new local infections, though cases remained contained in three cities on the coast. The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 50 new locally transmitted cases were reported for Sept. 14, compared with 59 infections a day earlier. All of them were in Fujian.

  • China cancels as host of figure skating’s Four Continents Championships

    This is the second time in less than a month that China canceled a major international figure skating competition.

  • #MeToo: China court dismisses landmark sex harassment case

    It ruled there was insufficient evidence that a prominent TV host had sexually harassed his intern.

  • Cyber arms dealer exploits new iPhone software vulnerability, affecting most versions, say researchers

    (Reuters) -A cyber surveillance company based in Israel developed a tool to break into Apple iPhones with a never-before-seen technique that has been in use since at least February, internet security watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Monday. The discovery is important because of the critical nature of the vulnerability, which requires no user interaction and affects all versions of Apple's iOS, OSX, and watchOS, except for those updated on Monday. The tool developed by the Israeli firm, named NSO Group, defeats security systems designed by Apple in recent years.

  • South Korea's LGES, Hyundai Motor start work on Indonesian EV battery plant

    South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) and Hyundai Motor Group have started construction on a $1.1 billion plant to make batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia, amid a push by the Southeast Asian nation to tap its rich nickel reserves. In a video broadcast on Wednesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the plant was the first EV battery facility in Southeast Asia and signalled the government's commitment to use its nickel resources to develop downstream industries. "Indonesia has the world's biggest nickel reserves and with this potential, I believe in the next three to four years, with good management, Indonesia will be the main producer of nickel-based products, such as batteries," Jokowi, as the president is widely known, said at a ground-breaking ceremony.

  • China's cooling measures curb new home price growth, property investment

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's new home prices increased at their slowest pace in several months as authorities stepped up efforts to rein in a red-hot property market, while cooling measures were expected to limit home price growth going forward. Average new home prices grew at their slowest pace since December on a monthly basis, and since January on an annual basis, as authorities stepped up property curbs this year, from capping banks' lending to the sector to restricting purchases. The property market's sharp rebound from the COVID-19 shock last year has raised concerns about financial risks, but the array of tightening measures are taking a toll on the property sector, a vital source of Chinese economic growth.

  • Digital Yuan Goes Head to Head With Alipay, WeChat in Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Swipe your bracelet, watch or even a walking stick, and you can pay for your goods with digital yuan. These are just some of the quirky gadgets that China’s central bank, lenders and technology giants are showcasing to Beijing residents ahead of a broader rollout of the e-currency when the city hosts the Winter Olympics in February. The wearable devices, embedded with a digital yuan chip, can be tapped against a scanner, transferring the currency from an e-wallet without needing a

  • Apple releases iOS 14.8 and macOS 11.6 to address Pegasus spyware hack

    One day before its next major event, Apple has released iOS 14.8, iPadOS 14.8, watchOS 7.6.2 and macOS Big Sur 11.6.

  • Wall Street Chiefs Meet China Officials Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives and top Chinese regulators plan to hold a virtual meeting to discuss topics including Beijing’s market-roiling crackdown on the private sector and U.S.-China relations. The meeting on Thursday marks a resumption of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was first convened in September 2018, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the gathering is private. The talks had taken a back seat amid the pandemic.Bla

  • Biden denies China's Xi turned down meeting offer

    U.S. President Joe Biden denied on Tuesday a media report that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, last week turned down an offer from Biden for a face-to-face meeting. The Financial Times cited multiple people briefed on a 90-minute call between the two leaders last week as saying Xi did not take Biden up on the offer and instead insisted that Washington adopt a less strident tone toward Beijing. "It's not true," Biden said when asked by reporters if he was disappointed that Xi did not want to meet with him.

  • Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats meet amid N. Korea tensions

    The foreign ministers of South Korea and China met Wednesday for talks expected to focus on North Korea and other regional security issues, two days after North Korea claimed to have tested a newly developed cruise missile. It was North Korea’s first weapons launch in six months and came amid a stalemate in its nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

  • Morning Brief: U.S. and China relations take center stage

    Javier E. David breaks down Tuesday's Morning Brief, which details the relationship between the U.S. and China as tensions could be flaring up between the two countries after the pandemic wanes down and puts the U.S. and China relationship in full focus within the market.

  • Breaking down features in Apple’s iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad Mini

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest on Apple’s devices.

  • Aluminum Hits $3,000 for First Time in 13 Years on Supply Snarl

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum reached $3,000 a ton in London for the first time in 13 years amid expectations that supply disruptions are here to stay, while demand keeps rising. The metal has surged about 14% over the past three weeks as supply risks increase throughout the industry, from bauxite mining in Guinea and alumina refining in Jamaica to aluminum smelting in China and beyond. Chinese producers were dealt a fresh blow on Monday as Steelhome reported that Yunnan province, one of the largest a

  • U.S. asks 12 automakers for assistance in Tesla probe

    The U.S. auto safety regulator said Tuesday it has asked 12 major automakers for assistance as part of its probe into crashes involving Tesla vehicles striking emergency vehicles while using advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent letters to General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and others questions as the agency conducts a "comparative analysis" with other "production vehicles equipped with the ability to control both steering and braking/accelerating simultaneously under some circumstances." In August, NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into Tesla driver assistance system Autopilot after 12 crashes with emergency vehicles.

  • U.S. trade chief urges ASEAN envoy to visit Myanmar soon, promote dialogue

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to send its special envoy to visit Myanmar as soon as possible to promote dialogue, her office said on Tuesday, days after opponents of the country's military rulers declared a revolt. The U.S. Trade Representative's office said Tai made the request during a virtual annual meeting with ASEAN economic ministers meeting on Monday. Myanmar has sunk into chaos since a military junta seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, with rising deaths in daily protests, insurgencies in border regions and widespread strikes.

  • REE's EV skateboard trick: How it rolls and why it's different

    Israeli technology firm REE Automotive wants to put the skateboard back into the skateboard EV chassis. It describes the multi-use battery-electric platforms from EV makers like Rivian, Canoo, Volkswagen and GM, the promise of the concept being that a single battery-based platform can support a range of vehicles far more easily and more cost-effectively than internal-combustion-engine architecture. Today’s skateboard chassis aren’t flat and they incorporate structural components like subframes and suspensions.

  • Stop funding coal abroad, NGO group tells top investor Bank of China

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Bank of China (BoC), a top global investor in coal- power plants, must end the financing of such projects outside the mainland and support clean and renewable energy instead, an alliance of 35 non-governmental organisations said on Tuesday. The comments, made in an open letter to state-controlled BoC's chairman Liu Liange and signed by groups from 13 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe, add to the growing criticism of China for financing coal-fired power stations overseas, especially as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. While China has said that it would respect the right of local communities to decide what sort of energy they needed, the letter, which has been signed by organisations from several Belt and Road countries, indicates growing opposition to coal even in developing nations.