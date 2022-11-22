Apple supplier Foxconn hires chip veteran formerly at TSMC and SMIC

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is pictured on top of a company's building in Taipei
Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee
·1 min read

By Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Major Apple Inc supplier and iPhone assembler Foxconn said on Tuesday it had hired Chiang Shang-yi, a former top executive at Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC and Chinese chipmaker SMIC, to lead its growing push in the chip business.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is best known for assembling iPhones and other Apple products, though in recent years it has been expanding into chips to diversify its business.

It bought a chip plant from Taiwan chipmaker Macronix International last year and in September announced a joint venture with India's Vedanta Ltd to set up semiconductor and display production plants there.

Foxconn said in a statement that Chiang had been appointed its semiconductor strategy officer, a newly created role.

The company said his deep experience in the industry would provide "invaluable support" and technical guidance for the group's global semiconductor deployment strategy.

"We are grateful to have such a seasoned semiconductor veteran join us at this important juncture in the group's development," Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way added in the statement.

Chiang previously worked as vice president of research and development at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker.

He was more recently the vice chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), the largest and most advanced chipmaker in China.

Chiang resigned from his position at SMIC last November, roughly a year after joining the company for the second time.

His move to China was controversial given Taiwan's concern about losing chip talent to its giant neighbour, which has struggled to recreate the island's success at making semiconductors.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Recommended Stories

  • Estonian duo accused of $575m cryptocurrency scam

    The men are accused of buying luxury cars after getting people to buy into fraudulent crypto mining.

  • Interior Department announces new proposed oil and gas lease sales in Nevada, Utah

    The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on Monday announced two proposed oil and gas lease sales for nearly 100,000 acres of land in Nevada and Utah. The land in question includes 63,603.89 acres on 35 parcels in Nevada and 31,808 acres across 18 parcels in Utah, according to a release from BLM. The land in…

  • Every Formula 1 Driver With Penalty Points on Their License

    Just like me and you, Formula 1 drivers hold licenses to show that they know how to drive their race-ready machines. Called an FIA Super License, this document is issued by motorsport’s governing body and shows that the drivers know their way around the fastest race cars on the planet. But, they also keep a record of your bad behavior on track.

  • More Than 50% of Bitcoin Addresses Are Now in Loss

    The previous bear markets ended with the majority of addresses being out of the money, onchain data show.

  • Plane crash in Colombian residential area kills 8

    STORY: Footage showed firefighters at Belen Rosales neighbourhood, on top of roofs, trying putting out the fire.Medellin's mayor, Daniel Quintero, said eight people were on board and that authorities had identified all of their bodies at the scene of the accident.Quintero also said the plane broke into three parts and at least six buildings were hit, and seven homes were totally destroyed.Colombia's Civil Aeronautics said the PA-31 type plane covered the route between Medellin and the municipality of Pizarro, in the jungle department of Choco.The aircraft crashed to the ground minutes after taking off from the Olaya Herrera airport and hit a house causing a fire that was brought under control later by firefighters. Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the causes of the accident.

  • Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to 12 and 7 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion

    The husband-and-wife stars of the reality show Chrisley Knows Best each received 16 months probation as well.

  • Is the stock-market rally running out of road? Watch this number.

    A popular volatility index is nearing a level that's served as a 'warning track' for stock-market bounces in 2022

  • Social Security recipients are missing out on $182,000 by claiming too early, study finds

    Social Security recipients are missing out on nearly $200,000 by claiming benefits too early, according to a new study.

  • 'Toxic Twitter' activists ramp up pressure on brands after Trump account reinstated

    A coalition of civil rights activists on Monday were urging Twitter's advertisers to issue statements about pulling their ads off the social media platform after its owner Elon Musk lifted the ban on tweets by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's account, which Twitter had suspended after the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 citing the risk of further incitement of violence, was reinstated over the weekend. The groups in the Stop Toxic Twitter coalition complained that Musk had vowed to advertisers that Twitter would take a considered approach to reinstating banned accounts and convene a new content moderation council.

  • 'Bondi Beast' serial rapist identified after almost 40 years

    Police believe the Sydney man attacked 31 women, including a teenager, in the 1980s and 1990s.

  • Sunak’s Britain Is Starting to Have Second Thoughts About Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after years of division and vitriol, it seems like Britain still needs to talk about Brexit.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingMore than six years after voting to leave the European

  • Wayne man killed, 16 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into Massachusetts Apple store

    Kevin Bradley, 65, was killed and at least 16 taken to the hospital after a man drove an SUV into an Apple store in Hingham, police said.

  • Even at $80 Oil, These Oil Stocks Are Still Ridiculously Cheap

    Oil prices have continued to cool off after a red-hot run earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This valuation is leading Devon to use some of its oil-fueled cash flows to buy back its cheap stock.

  • Ticketmaster issues? Taylor Swift's opener Gayle quips she doesn't have a ticket either

    Singer Gayle is happy she's opening for Taylor Swift but feels for fans who couldn't score tickets to her highly anticipated Eras tour.

  • Ukraines security forces, police and National Guards conduct counterintelligence operations in Kyiv monastery

    Ukraine's Security Service is conducting a counterintelligence operation within the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a monastery in Kyiv. Source: Press service for the Security Service of Ukraine Quote: "These measures are being undertaken jointly with the National Police and the National Guards as part of the Security Service's systematic efforts to counter subversive activities of Russian special forces in Ukraine.

  • Airbnb CEO bets on tailwind from economic downturn, says shift in behavior 'similar to 2008'

    Airbnb is betting that a continued economic downturn will provide a tailwind for the travel company to expand its pool of hosts, looking to earn some extra income.

  • TSMC Founder Says Congratulating Xi on Party Congress Was 'Personal'

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. founder Morris Chang said the congratulations he offered Chinese President Xi Jinping about the congress that his ruling Communist Party recently held were his own “personal” view.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapCr

  • Kanye ‘Ye’ West Says He Will Run for President in 2024 (Video)

    Marjorie Taylor Greene intern Milo Yiannopoulos was seen with the rapper "working on the campaign"

  • UK police identify offences committed in Chinese consulate incident

    British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted. Bob Chan, who is originally from Hong Kong, says he was with a group demonstrating against Chinese President Xi Jinping outside the consulate in Manchester, northern England, when masked men pulled him inside and kicked and punched him. Consul-General Zheng Xiyuan said his staff, including himself, had been defending themselves after protesters had stormed the grounds in an unprovoked attack.

  • Dominican Republic rejects criticism of Haitian deportations

    The Dominican Republic said it “profusely rejects” criticism of its crackdown on Haitian migrants from a growing number of countries and human rights agencies. Dominican authorities have ramped up border enforcement and deportations of Haitians, saying such actions are crucial to national security amid intensifying turmoil in the neighboring country due to a gang blockade of fuel supplies and a cholera outbreak. In September and October alone, deportation figures shot up by about 50%.