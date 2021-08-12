Apple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit beats estimates

Sign of Foxconn is seen at a glass door inside its office building in Taipei
·1 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn reported a better-than expected quarterly profit on Thursday due to strong demand for technology products from clients, such as Apple Inc, as people continued to telecommute amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world's largest contract electronics maker reported April-June net profit of T$29.779 billion ($1.07 billion), up 30% from a year earlier. That compared to a Refinitiv consensus estimate of T$25.98 billion drawn from 12 analysts.

Foxconn said the stronger-than-expected figures were driven by its key consumer products, mainly smartphones, as more people work and study from home globally due to the pandemic.

Formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, Foxconn had in May forecast a 15% rise in second-quarter revenue, buoyed by demand for consumer devices such as the iPhones that Foxconn assembles for Apple.

Its second-quarter revenue rose 20% from a year earlier to T$1.35 trillion.

In the third quarter, Foxconn expects overall revenue to gain by 3-15% and revenue from the consumer electronics division to rise more than 15% from a year earlier.

Foxconn's shares have risen about 16% this year. They ended flat on Thursday, in line with the broader market.

($1 = 27.7900 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IPhone Maker Hon Hai’s Profit Beats as Covid Fuels Gadget Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s main assembly partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported profit that topped estimates on strong demand for gadgets from smartphones to servers as the pandemic continues to rage.The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and main assembler of iPhones reported net income of NT$29.8 billion ($1.07 billion) in the three months ended June, beating the NT$25.7 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Sales rose 20% to NT$1.35 trillion, according to numbers re

  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    On today's call, we will hear from Ran Poliakine, chairman of the board and chief executive officer; and Itzhak Maayan, chief financial officer. The definitive agreement with USARAD may not be entered into on terms or in the time frame currently contemplated.

  • Toshiba returns to Q1 profit, in line with estimates

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Toshiba Corp on Thursday reported a first-quarter operating profit that was in line with analyst estimates, helped by cost cuts and a recovery from a pandemic-driven hit to demand. The Japanese conglomerate, which is conducting a strategic review, posted an operating profit of 14.53 billion yen ($132 million) for the April-June quarter, reversing a year-earlier loss of 12.64 billion yen. Toshiba maintained its annual profit forecast at 170 billion yen.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Henkel cautious on costs, supply chains, even as sales jump

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German consumer goods group Henkel voiced concern about rising prices and over-stretched supply chains, although it raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday after its business rebounded above pre-crisis levels in the first half. "The exceptionally sharp rise in raw material prices and strained supply chains will weigh heavily on the economy in the further course of the year," Chief Executive Carsten Knobel said. Henkel was trying to limit the impact on profits, he added, and also said growth rates would probably slow in the second half of 2021 versus the first half as the rebound in industrial demand began in the second half of 2020.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 11

    Stocks rose to fresh highs Wednesday to extend gains from a day earlier, with optimism over an in-line inflation print and passage of a major infrastructure bill in the Senate helping boost equities. Mark Luschini, Chief Investment Strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott and Noah Hamman, AdvisorShares Investments Founder and CEO joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • EBay forecasts revenue below estimates as shoppers venture out

    EBay said it expects third-quarter revenue in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.47 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.92 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Jamie Iannone, eBay's chief executive, said an increase in people on the move in the spring had impacted sales, but the company's playbook in areas such as collectibles, ads and payments was working. He said that excluding eBay's deal to sell 80% of its Korea business to Shinsegae Group's E-Mart Inc, the company met or exceeded forecasts.

  • Boeing Stock Gains as China Tests the MAX Jet. It’s a Step Toward Recertification.

    Investors are hoping that China will soon grant permission for the MAX jet to carry commercial passengers again.

  • Asia Stocks Dip on Wider China Curbs, Virus Spread: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks dipped Thursday as China’s regulatory push sapped sentiment, overshadowing a record Wall Street close on easing inflation and reduced concern about an imminent pull back in Federal Reserve stimulus.MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific equities was set for its first retreat this week, with Japan steady but Hong Kong declining. U.S. and European contracts were little changed after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell amid a rotation to c

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • NIO Earnings Beat Estimates — and Its Stock Is Doing Something It Usually Doesn’t Do

    The Chinese EV maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and forecast-beating revenue. Why rising shares would be a surprise.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Nio shares rise after narrower quarterly loss for Chinese EV maker

    Nio Inc. late Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, saying that it expects higher revenue in the current quarter thanks to higher demand for its cars as it smooths out its supply chain.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Robust Upside Ahead

    Let’s talk about stock returns, it’s a favorite topic for investors. After all, returns make investing worth the effort. Finding them, however, isn’t always easy. It’s tempting to buy into the big-name mega-companies, the Apples and Amazons with trillion-dollar valuation, high share prices, and solid earnings – but that’s not necessarily where the best returns are going to be found. Logically, the best returns in the market will be found in fundamentally sound, low-cost stocks – especially if th

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • The Las Vegas Strip Is Changing Before Our Eyes

    A major REIT acquisition will put most of the Las Vegas Strip's real estate under the control of one company.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Three stocks that pay above-average dividends and are also trading near their 52-week lows today are Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Baxter International plays an important role in the healthcare industry, providing products and services that help keep patients safe, including dialysis therapies to support renal care.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Nvidia (NVDA) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.