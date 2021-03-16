Apple supplier OFilm tells investors it lost 'particular overseas client'

·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's OFilm Group Co Ltd, a maker of camera modules, told investors it received a notification from a "particular overseas client" saying it would cut its business ties.

"The impact of this specific customer order change on the company's operations and performance is still under evaluation, and there is considerable uncertainty," the company wrote in a statement, without naming the customer.

According to OFilm, the customer contributed 22.51% of its operating income in 2019.

OFilm is known as a supplier of camera modules for Apple Inc, which used them in its line of iPhone smartphones.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for commment. OFilm could not be reached outside of working business hours.

In July 2020, the Trump administration placed OFilm on an entity list of 11 companies barring them from receiving U.S.-origin goods and services.

The administration alleged that the companies on the list were implicated in human rights violations in China's western Xinjiang region.

In November, Chinese state-media reported that OFilm was preparing to apply to the U.S. Department of Commerce to have itself removed from the list.

Earlier this year, the company announced it would intend sell off four of its subdivisions.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, editing by Louise Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • NatWest faces criminal action over money laundering offences

    Britain's financial regulator has launched criminal action against NatWest over allegations it failed to detect suspicious activity by a customer depositing nearly 400 million pounds ($553 million) over five years, mostly in cash. The case is the first criminal action taken against a British bank under a 2007 money laundering law, carrying a maximum penalty of an unlimited fine. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it was bringing the proceedings after NatWest's systems failed to adequately monitor and scrutinise activity over an account held by a UK customer between November 2011 and October 2016.

  • David Stuurman: The South African who twice escaped Robben Island

    Anti-colonialist David Stuurman was held on the notorious prison island long before Nelson Mandela.

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell and was given treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, illness. He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

  • Nobody Saw Inflation Coming in the 1960s, but It Could Be Back: Economist

    Very few of today's bond portfolio managers and traders can remember the last inflation shock, but that does not make a new shock lesslikely.

  • Betting on the post-pandemic boom? Bank of America has 17 stock recommendations

    Stocks have been getting juiced by hopes for a pandemic recovery as vaccinations increase in the U.S. Bank of America says smaller value names are the way to go. Here are its ideas.

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • FBI facing allegation that its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh was ‘fake’

    A Democratic senator has asked attorney general Merrick Garland to facilitate ‘proper oversight’ into concerns on the investigation Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in during his Senate judiciary committee hearing on 27 September 2018. Photograph: Pool/Getty Images The FBI is facing new scrutiny for its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh, the supreme court justice, after a lawmaker suggested that the investigation may have been “fake”. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic senator and former prosecutor who serves on the judiciary committee, is calling on the newly-confirmed attorney general, Merrick Garland, to help facilitate “proper oversight” by the Senate into questions about how thoroughly the FBI investigated Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing. The supreme court justice was accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford and faced several other allegations of misconduct following Ford’s harrowing testimony of an alleged assault when she and Kavanaugh were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the claims. The FBI was called to investigate the allegations during the Senate confirmation process but was later accused by some Democratic senators of conducting an incomplete background check. For example, two key witnesses – Ford and Kavanaugh – were never interviewed as part of the probe. Among the concerns listed in Whitehouse’s letter to Garland are allegations that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI could not find anyone at the bureau who would accept their testimony and that it had not assigned any individual to accept or gather evidence. “This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,” Whitehouse said. He added that, once the FBI decided to create a “tip line”, senators were not given any information on how or whether new allegations were processed and evaluated. While senators’ brief review of the allegations gathered by the tip line showed a “stack” of information had come in, there was no further explanation on the steps that had been taken to review the information, Whitehouse said. “This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” he said. He also criticized FBI director Chris Wray, who President Joe Biden has elected to remain in place, for not answering questions about the investigation. The FBI did not respond to a request for comment. The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment. While it is unclear whether the FBI would re-open an investigation into Kavanaugh, who is now one of nine justices on the Supreme Court, the letter could push Garland to force the DOJ to respond to questions about the investigation into Kavanaugh. Whitehouse said he is seeking answers about “how, why, and at whose behest” the FBI conducted a “fake” investigation if standard procedures were violated, including standards for following allegations gathered through FBI “tip lines”.

  • Actor Elliot Page wants to advocate for other transgender people

    The actor told Time magazine that he wanted to use his "privilege and platform to help in the ways I can."

  • Hundreds arrested in Miami as spring breakers ignore COVID protocols

    "If you're coming here because you think anything goes, you're going to have a terrible time. We're going to arrest you," Mayor Dan Gelber said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Body

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Guam delivered on its promise to gift Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies after she falsely said the territory is a foreign country

    Guam's governor also previously offered to send Rep. Greene educational resources about the US territory.

  • Rare Arctic walrus spotted off the coast of Ireland may have drifted far from home during a nap, one expert said

    Another expert disagreed, positing that the walrus may have ventured there in search of food or a new place to breed.

  • Kremlin says pressure on countries to reject Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is unprecedented

    The Kremlin said on Tuesday that pressure on some countries to refuse to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was at unprecedented levels but had no chance of succeeding. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a U.S. government report which appeared to show that the United States had tried to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V. The report, published on the website of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), detailed the work of the U.S. Office of Global Affairs (OGA) in "combating malign influences in the Americas".

  • People infected with the coronavirus variant found in the UK are up to 64% more likely to die than those with other strains

    New studies suggest the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK, B.1.1.7, is linked to higher mortality rates than other strains.

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? The differences are small but they do exist.

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But as the supply expands, there are small differences.

  • Florida spring breakers 'have forgotten that there's a pandemic,' Miami Beach mayor says

    Miami Beach is facing an influx of spring breakers as much of the country remains under restrictions because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • Oklahoma high school sports announcer who used a racist slur that was caught on a hot mic blamed it on his blood sugar

    Matt Rowan, a high school sports announcer in Oklahoma, used a racist slur when one of the girls' basketball teams kneeled during the national anthem.

  • A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

    Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose noodle shop was tagged with racist graffiti after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.