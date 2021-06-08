Some Apple suppliers in China are reportedly saying they won't hire minorities like Uyghur Muslims in job postings

Katie Canales
·3 min read
apple tim cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook on November 20, 2019. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

  • The Information viewed jobs listings from Apple suppliers in China explicitly saying Uyghurs are excluded.

  • The outlet previously reported some Apple suppliers were linked to suspected forced labor of the minority group.

  • Human rights activists have condemned China for its persecution and detainment of 1 million Uyghurs.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Some Apple suppliers in China aren't accepting minority job applicants and are explicitly saying members of marginalized groups should not apply, according to a Tuesday report by The Information.

The news site found discriminatory online job listings from companies that produce parts for iPhones, iPads, and AirPods, like circuit boards, iPhone glass, data cables, and camera lenses. Foxconn Technology is one of the companies whose ads were found.

One job listing in April from the company Biel Crystal, which makes iPhone glass, read: "Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hui, Yi, Dongxiang from Tibet or Xinjiang regions aren't accepted," per the report. Another from Cathay Tat Ming, which manufactures iPhone parts, read that only "minorities without dietary restrictions are accepted (Uyghurs excluded)."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple relies heavily on its supply chain in China, and The Information reported that the more than 30 Apple suppliers that posted the discriminatory job listings collectively employ more than 1 million people. The outlet also noted that by outsourcing its production to suppliers in China, it's difficult for Apple to monitor potential violations in company code.

The news comes after the outlet previously reported some Apple suppliers were linked to suspected forced labor of Uyghur Muslims and other minority groups from the Xinjiang region. A March 2020 report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute also found connections between Apple suppliers and forced Uyghur labor.

"The real irony here is that these companies discriminate against religious and ethnic minorities while utilizing forced labor from Xinjiang," Katie Paul, director of the Tech Transparency Project, told The Information.

Apple has long denied that its suppliers use forced Uyghur labor.

Human Rights Watch estimates 1 million Uyghur Muslims are being persecuted in China. The country has detained the marginalized community in internment camps and has forced them to abandon their culture for Chinese customs, like the Mandarin language.

China has pushed back on the characterization of the camps, claiming they are for "reeducation" purposes. The ruling party has called Uyghur Muslims terrorists and religious extremists.

If they refuse to participate in the work camps, they are sent to jail. Reports have surfaced of torture at these camps, including one woman who said she witnessed a gang rape and medical experiments on the prisoners while she was teaching Chinese propaganda in the camps. The government has also been accused of sterilizing Uyghur women.

International human rights advocates and countries around the world have condemned China's actions. Human Rights Watch said in April that China is committing "crimes against humanity" through its prison centers for Uyghurs.

President Joe Biden earlier this month expanded on an executive order prohibiting US investment into some Chinese companies whose surveillance technology has been used against Uyghur Muslims.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • More and more Chinese 20-somethings are rejecting the rat race and 'lying flat' after watching their friends work themselves to death

    By going prone both literally and metaphorically, China's young people are protesting against 9-9-6 work culture.

  • Russia's powerful Northern Fleet just got the first of a new class of submarines that has the US Navy worried

    "It's something that can bring the fight to the continental US," one expert on the Russian military told Insider

  • I Grew Up Ashamed of Being Asian. Now I'm Learning How to Fully Embrace My Roots

    "The intense clashing of races in this country forced me to take a step back to actually think about my story as an Asian American."

  • Exclusive: China tells PetroChina to stop trading off oil quotas with teapots

    Chinese authorities have ordered a unit of state-run PetroChina to stop trading off crude oil import quotas with local refineries as part of a crackdown on excessive fuel production, a move that could cut the country's crude imports by 3%, sources said. Beijing has stepped up scrutiny of crude oil quota use and imports by state and private firms this year to ease a fuel surplus that has weighed on the sector's profits and led to excess emissions that have undermined China's climate goals, said five industry sources with knowledge of the matter. PetroChina Fuel Oil Co Ltd is a major crude oil supplier to China's independent refineries.

  • Tiny creatures have safely reached the International Space Station

    Squids and tardigrades are now safely ensconced on the International Space Station after their flight to space this weekend.Why it matters: The tiny creatures will be used for experiments that could help scientists learn more about how various organisms might behave in space.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: SpaceX flew the experiments and other cargo to the space station using a Dragon cargo craft that docked to the orbiting laboratory

  • Australian PM to call for WTO reform as tensions with China mount

    The World Trade Organization must have a binding dispute settlement system to address the growing use of economic coercion, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Wednesday, as Canberra moves to win the support of G7 nations in its dispute with China. Relations with China, already rocky after Australia banned Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband networking in 2018, cooled further after Canberra called this year for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China last year.

  • Military build-up on India-China border amid fears of new conflict

    When the snow melts on India's mountainous border with China it usually reveals an empty landscape of sheer ridges and plunging valleys. Border posts were once manned only by a handful of police armed with bats and clubs. But this year satellites have been able to pick up a rapid military build-up on both sides that threatens to pitch the two nuclear-armed neighbours into war. India has deployed 60,000 troops and heavy artillery to reinforce the border following clashes last year with Chinese so

  • GOP congressman praises Buttigieg for helping 'tone down the rhetoric in D.C.'

    GOP congressman praises Buttigieg for helping 'tone down the rhetoric in D.C.'

  • Macron slapped in the face during walkabout in southern France

    PARIS (Reuters) -A man slapped President Emmanuel Macron in the face on Tuesday during a walkabout in southern France. In a video circulating on social media, Macron reached out his hand to greet a man in a small crowd of onlookers standing behind a metal barrier as he visited a professional training college for the hospitality industry. Two of Macron's security detail tackled the man in the T-shirt, and another ushered Macron away.

  • Mo Brooks released security camera footage of a man following his wife into their garage to serve her with Capitol incitement lawsuit

    Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is suing Rep. Mo Brooks for incitement over the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • Trump's corrosive influence on democracy goes global

    Trump's corrosive influence on democracy goes global

  • Biden supply-chain 'strike force' to target China on trade

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will target China with a new "strike force" to combat unfair trade practices, the Biden administration said on Tuesday, as it rolled out findings of a review of U.S. access to critical products, from semiconductors to electric-vehicle batteries. The "supply chain trade strike force," led by the U.S. trade representative, is looking for specific violations that have contributed to a "hollowing out" of supply chains that could be addressed with trade remedies, including toward China, senior administration officials told reporters.

  • Man who wanted to get married in China breached SHN to appeal to ICA

    A man who returned from Batam and was placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) was desperate to travel to China to marry his girlfriend.

  • Bosnia's Mladic orchestrated Europe's worst atrocities since World War Two

    BELGRADE/THE HAGUE (Reuters) -Ratko Mladic was dubbed the "Butcher of Bosnia" for terrorising the capital Sarajevo with a 43-month siege and presiding over the 1995 massacre of up to 8,000 Muslims in a U.N.-designated “safe area”, Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two. The Srebrenica slaughter was the grisly culmination of a 3-1/2-year war in which nationalist Bosnian Serb forces under Mladic pounded Sarajevo daily with artillery, tanks, mortars and heavy machine guns, killing 10,000. The dead from Srebrenica were bulldozed into mass graves over four days in July 1995, some of which were dug up and relocated to remote mountains to hide evidence of the killings.

  • Court Scraps Vermont Ban on Sending Public Funds to Religious Schools

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. In Vermont, where the state constitution enshrines a centuries-old prohibition against using tax dollars for religious purposes, a federal appeals court ruled last week that students in school choice districts may use their town’s tuition assistance […]

  • Salma Hayek Once Thought Being Called a Bombshell in a Review Meant She "Destroyed the Movie"

    On this week's episode of Ladies First with Laura Brown, Hayek discusses her experience as a Latina and an immigrant in Hollywood — plus finding her way to her passion.

  • U.S. report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab - WSJ

    The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred to by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the WSJ report https://on.wsj.com/3pw8T5F said. Lawrence Livermore's assessment drew on a genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus, the Journal said. Lawrence Livermore declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal report.

  • Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife seeks relief from guilty plea

    A judge reset a hearing on Tuesday to address a request by the ex-wife of slain NBA player Lorenzen Wright to throw out her guilty plea in his 2010 killing in Memphis, Tennessee. Sherra Wright filed a petition for relief of conviction or sentence after her surprise guilty plea to facilitation of murder in July 2019. Sherra Wright alleged that her conviction was “unlawfully induced” and involuntarily entered without her understanding the nature and consequences of the plea, her court filing showed.

  • Netanyahu is out if new government survives confidence vote on Sunday

    The incoming Israeli government will be sworn in on Sunday if it survives a confidence vote, outgoing parliamentary speaker Yariv Levin said in a statement on Tuesday.Why it matters: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies, including Levin, are trying to thwart the formation of the new government, which would see right-wing Naftali Bennett replace Netanyahu as prime minister in an alliance with Yair Lapid, the centrist opposition leader.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • Watch: Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face

    French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd of onlookers while on a walkabout in southern France, video of the incident showed. Macron's security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, broadcasters BFM TV and RMC radio reported. The incident took place while Macron was on a visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaura