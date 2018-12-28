Can These Apple Suppliers Overcome iPhone Weakness?

Rumors of weak iPhone sales knocked the wind out of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier stocks in 2018. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) and Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO), for example, have lost ground in the past year, thanks to Apple's weakening grip on the global smartphone market, and it looks like they won't be getting over the tough times anytime soon.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities recently shared a note (via CNBC) in which he slashed his iPhone shipment estimate for the first quarter of 2019 by 20%. Kuo predicts that Apple will move between 38 million and 42 million devices in the first quarter, as compared to a prior forecast for 47 million to 52 million. For comparison, Apple shipped 52.2 million iPhones in the prior-year period.

So, it looks like Skyworks and Qorvo will start 2019 on a bad footing thanks to their reliance on the iPhone maker. Let's see how Apple's tough times could impact these companies, and check whether they are doing enough to diversify their businesses.

A soft landing for Skyworks

Skyworks and Qorvo have been able to boost their revenue over the past year as they have been actively looking to grow into secular growth markets such as the Internet of Things.

Skyworks, for instance, got 28% of its total revenue from its non-mobile segment (formally known as the "broad markets" business) during the recently reported fiscal fourth quarter. The non-mobile business is now clocking an annualized revenue run rate of $1.1 billion, and it could become much bigger.

Skyworks said that revenue from this segment was up by double digits last quarter as compared to the prior-year period. Skyworks said earlier in 2018 that it expects steady mid-teens growth for the broad markets segment.

So Skyworks could generate around $1.25 billion in revenue from the broad markets business in the new fiscal year, based on the annualized run rate, assuming that this segment grows 15%. That's probably one of the reasons why analysts expect the company's top line to remain constant in fiscal 2019, despite the fact that it got 47% of its revenue (or $1.81 billion) from Apple in the previous fiscal year.

However, Skyworks faces some near-term challenges, as its revenue is expected to decline annually over the next couple of quarters before a potential turnaround arrives in the second half of 2019, when a new iPhone is launched. But looking beyond the iPhone, it is becoming clear that the non-mobile business is the one that's expected to play an important part in the company's growth.