Apple suspends Parler social network from its App Store

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has suspended Parler from the App Store, saying the social networking service has not taken adequate measures to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence.

"We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues," the iPhone maker said in a statement Saturday.

Apple had given the service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan, pointing to participants' using the service to coordinate Wednesday's siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Parler Chief Executive John Matze said Apple was banning the service until it gives up free speech and institutes "broad and invasive policies like Twitter and Facebook."

"They claim it is due to violence on the platform. The community disagrees as we hit number 1 on their store today," Matze said in a post on Parler.

Right-leaning social media users in the United States have flocked to Parler, messaging app Telegram and hands-off social site Gab, citing the more aggressive policing of political comments on mainstream platforms such as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc . Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account on Friday.

"More details about our next plans coming soon as we have many options," Matze said.

Apple's action follows a similar move by Alphabet Inc's Google, which on Friday suspended Parler, saying that it must demonstrate "robust" content moderation if it wants to get back in the store.

