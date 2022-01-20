Apple Has Swapped In A Company Veteran As Its New Head Of PR

Apple has tapped a new head of PR: longtime company spokesperson Kristin Huguet. She'll replace Stella Low, former communications chief at networking giant Cisco, who joined Apple in May 2021.

An Apple veteran, Huguet has been with the company since 2005, working under former SVPs Katie Cotton and Steve Dowling. Her tenure has included some of the company's most high-profile public relations challenges — a pitched battle with the FBI over iPhone encryption and, more recently, a widely publicized spat with Fortnite maker Epic Games over its App Store practices.

Huguet will report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Her new gig starts immediately.

Apple confirmed the hire with the following statement: "Kristin has played an instrumental role sharing Apple’s story of incredible innovation and strong values for more than 15 years. With an extraordinary depth of experience and a long track record of principled leadership, Kristin is uniquely suited for her new role overseeing worldwide communications.”

Apple said Low is departing to spend more time with her family.