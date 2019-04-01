After Apple terminates AirPower project, here are some wireless charging pad alternatives

Two years since Apple's wireless charging pad, the AirPower, was announced, the project was officially abandoned due to excessive heating, the brand confirmed last week; for those of you who were looking forward to the now-cancelled launch, here are five product substitutions you can use for your iPhone (or any other Qi-compatible device.)

Yootech Wireless Charging Pad

Qi-compatible

Supports 5W, 7.5W and 10W charging speeds

Sleep-friendly: no excessive lights

The Yootech Wireless Charging Pad is available on Amazon for $13.99.





Anker PowerPort Wireless 10 Wireless Charging Pad

Qi-compatible

Supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W charging speeds

Equipped with Fast Charge Mode

The Anker PowerPort Wireless 10 charging pad is available for $21.99.





RavPower Wireless Charger

Qi-compatible

Supports up to 7.5W charging speeds

AC adapter included

The RaverPower Wireless Charger is available for $29.99.





Choetech QI Fast Wireless Charging Pad

Qi-compatible

Supports 5W, 7.5W and 10W charging speeds

Equipped with Fast Charge Mode

The Choetech 7.5W Wireless charging pad is available for $16.99.





Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W

Qi-compatible

Supports up to 7.5W charging speeds

AC adapter included

The 7.5W Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad is available for $49.99.