Apple's third-gen AirPods are back on sale for $150

Apple originally released its third-gen AirPods in 2021 for $179, but their retail price has since gone down by $10. Now, you can get a pair of the wireless earbuds for even less, since they're currently on sale at Amazon for $150, or $19 cheaper than their usual price these days. The tech giant completely redesigned the AirPods for the third-generation model, giving them a new look with reduced weight, a more tapered silhouette and a shorter stem than their predecessors. While they still don't have the Pro's silicone eartips, we found them more comfortable to wear than the older models.

The earbuds come with Apple's redesigned in-ear detection system and use an optical sensor to detect whether you're truly wearing them. Since they're equipped with Apple's H1 chip, they're easy to pair with the company's devices and they have access to always-on, hands-free Siri. When we tested them out, we found their audio quality to be superior to older models', thanks to Apple pairing a custom driver with a high-dynamic-range amplifier for "rich consistent bass" and "crisp, clean" highs. The model is capable of dynamic head tracking, as well, and the sounds it generates are bigger and more immersive.

If you are looking for something even more affordable, though, Apple's second-gen AirPods are also currently on sale for $99 or $60 less than their usual price. They're not quite as advanced as their third-gen sibling, but they still come with improvements over the first AirPods and feature in-ear detection and automatic device switching.

