Apple's third-gen AirPods drop to $150, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

A number of gadgets remain on sale as we head into the holiday weekend. Apple's latest AirPods remain $30 off and down to $150, and you can pick up the AirPods Pro for $175. Certain colors of the Apple Watch Series 7 are on sale for as low as $313, plus you can save on a bunch of Surface devices in Microsoft's spring sale. Finally, Amazon has discounted its regular Kindle to $55 while also slashes prices of its Fire tablets. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple totally overhauled AirPods for the third-generation version with the biggest changes coming in the design and audio quality.

Apple's newest earbuds are close to their record-low price right now. You can grab the third-gen AirPods for $150, or $30 off their normal rate. We gave them a score of 88 for their improved design, much better audio quality and longer battery life.

Buy AirPods (3rd gen) at Amazon - $150

AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $175, which is 30 percent off their normal price. We gave them a score of 87 for their improved fit, good audio quality and solid ANC.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $175

10.2-inch iPad

Apple iPad (2021) review photos

Both Amazon and Walmart have the entry-level iPad for $309 right now, or $20 off its normal price. We gave the slab a score of 86 for its improved performance, excellent battery life and Center Stage-capable front cameras.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Amazon - $309 Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Walmart - $309

Apple Watch Series 7

Many color options of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 are down to $330, or $70 off their normal price. The green model is even cheaper, coming in at $313. We gave the wearable a score of 90 for its bigger screen, faster charging and handy watchOS 8 features.

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon starting at $313

Mac Mini M1

Apple Mac mini

You can pick up the Mac Mini M1 desktop for $570, which is an all-time-low price, thanks to a $99 coupon that's automatically applied at checkout. It runs on an eight-core CPU, eight-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's a good option if you want a relatively new desktop that won't take up too much space on your desk.

Buy Mac Mini M1 at Amazon - $570

Microsoft spring sale

Through April 21st, you can save hundreds on Surface devices, Xbox games and more in Microsoft's spring sale. The Surface Laptop Go is up to $200 off, so you can grab the model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $700.

Buy Surface Laptop Go at Microsoft starting at $400 Shop Microsoft spring sale

Amazon Kindle

Amazon Kindle

Amazon's regular Kindle is down to $55, which is $35 cheaper than usual. You can also pick up the Kids Edition for $65 instead of the usual $110. While the latest Paperwhites have a lot of bells and whistles, the standard Kindle remains a good option for those on a budget.

Shop Kindle sales at Amazon

Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

A number of Fire tablets are on sale right now, including the Fire HD 8, which is down to $50. The larger Fire HD 10 has also been discounted to $100, which is $50 off its normal rate. These slabs are good options for those that want a basic, lightweight device for travel or doing things like online shopping and checking email from your couch.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $50 Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $100

iRobot Roomba j7+

iRobot Roomba j7+

iRobot's Roomba j7+ and s9+ are $200 off at Wellbots right now when you use the code ENGMOM200 at checkout. These are some of the company's most powerful robo-vacs: the j7+ has a convenient "poop-detection" feature while the s9+ has the strongest suction power of any Roomba. Both also come with clean bases, which allow the robots to automatically empty their bins after each cleaning job.

Buy Roomba j7+ at Wellbots - $599 Buy Roomba s9+ at Wellbots - $799

Amazon smart thermostat

Amazon's smart thermostat falls back to $48

Amazon's smart thermostat is back on sale for $48, which is 20 percent off its regular price. The Energy Star-certified device uses Honeywell's Home Thermostat tech to help you save on energy costs — and, like other Amazon devices, it works with Alexa so you can use voice commands to control the temperature in your home.

Buy smart thermostat at Amazon - $48

Google Nest thermostats

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Both Google's standard Nest Thermostat and the more advanced Learning model remain discounted right now. You can pick up the regular version for $119, while the Learning Thermostat is still on sale for $200. They share most of the same features, but you'll get a slicker design, a higher-res display and the ability to connect with Nest Temperature Sensors with the Learning model.

Buy Nest Thermostat at Amazon - $119 Buy Nest Learning Thermostat at Amazon - $200

Chromecast with Google TV

Google Chromecast with Google TV

The latest Chromecast with Google TV is $10 off at Walmart and Best Buy, bringing it down to $40. We gave the compact streaming device a score of 86 for its solid remote control, good Google Assistant integration and support for 4K content with Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV at Walmart - $40 Buy Chromecast with Google TV at Best Buy - $40

New tech deals

Apple gift cards

You can get a $5 promotional credit when you buy a $50 Apple gift card at Amazon when you use either the code APPLEDEAL or APPLEAPRIL at checkout. The promotional credit can be used on future Amazon purchases, and while it's not a huge credit, it's more than what we usually see attached to Apple gift cards.

Shop Apple gift cards at Amazon

Jabra Elite 7 Active

The Elite 7 Active earbuds are 17 percent off and down to $150 right now. These are some of Jabra's newest buds and they have a special "ShakeGrip coating" that helps keep the buds in place during sweaty workouts. Plus, the elite 7 Active support adjustable ANC, HearThrough technology and four microphones for better call quality.

Buy Elite 7 Active at Amazon - $150

Satechi Easter sale

Through April 17th, you can get 15 percent off at Satechi when using the code EASTER15, and for orders of $100 or more, they'll up it to 20 percent with the code EASTER20. Now's a good time to pick up a new keyboard, mouse, USB-C hub or other accessory while you can get it for less.

Shop Satechi Easter sale

NordVPN

NordVPN's latest deal lets you save 51 percent off the price of a two-year subscription, so you'll pay only $96 for that time period. After the first two years, the price goes up to $99 per year. NordVPN is one of our favorites thanks to its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

Subscribe to NordVPN (2 years) - $96

