Apple reveals third-generation AirPods with water resistance for $179

Apple (AAPL) debuted its third-generation AirPods on Monday during a virtual hardware event. Available for $179 next week, the new AirPods feature a reworked design with shorter stems than the originals, and are now water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about using them and sweating.

They feature a new low-distortion driver for powerful bass and high-frequency sounds. They also pack touch controls on the sides. A new contoured design sends audio directly into your ear, and a new Adaptive EQ feature automatically changes the way the audio is presented so that you hear it the way it's meant to sound regardless of your ear shape.

The battery life has also been increased to six hours of listening. The redesigned charging case also gets you 30 hours of additional power. Apple further added MagSafe and wireless charging.

Apple says the new AirPods also sport spatial audio, which tracks your head movement to match which direction audio sounds like it's coming from. Turn your head to the right away from your phone while watching a movie, and it'll sound like the audio is coming from your right ear, rather than centered.

The original AirPods will, of course, still be available for $129, while the AirPods Pro are still out for $249.

