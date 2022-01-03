Apple tops $3 trillion in value, becoming the first U.S. company to hit that peak

Apple MacBook Pro 13 vs. MacBook Pro 14: Which is right for you?

Apple, the maker of the ubiquitous iPhone and iPad, was briefly worth more than $3 trillion Monday, becoming the first U.S. company to reach that value.

The company's stock rose to $182.88 Monday afternoon, before slipping down slightly. As of 4 p.m. ET, shares were trading at $182.01, up 2.50%.

The tech giant's value has been boosted by strong management, products whose release has often been viewed as an event, and a universe of gadgets that tie customers to their brand, stock experts say.

"Apple has been firing on all cylinders and it’s the perfect example of a company that is growing cashflow, has a moat around its business ...because of the Apple ecosystem that it’s created with phones, watches, iPads and an app store, and is extremely well run,'' says Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer, with the Independent Advisor Alliance. "It’s an incredible American success story.''

Apple had already been part of a group of five companies to surpass the $1 trillion mark. The others are Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Like most retailers, Apple has had to make changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing last week that it would temporarily bar shoppers from entering its New York City stores, and also temporarily closing shops in malls stretching from Montreal to Miami-Dade County.

