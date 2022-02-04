The 2021 Apple TV 4K drops to $160, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

In addition to a bunch of great deals on TVs ahead of the big game, a handful of new tech deals cropped up on the web this week. Roku's Streambar Pro is $30 off and down to $150 right now (and the smaller Streambar has also been discounted) while the latest Apple TV 4K remains on sale for $160. Fitbit's Charge 5 fitness tracker is 34 percent off and down to an all-time low, plus you can still save on a bunch of Eero 6 WiFi systems. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.

2021 Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K (2021) Siri Remote

The latest Apple TV 4K is on sale for $160, or $20 off its normal price. While the 2021 version isn't drastically different from the previous model, its new Siri remote is a big selling point. We gave it a score of 90 for its speedy performance, HomeKit integration and the easy of use that comes with the improved Siri remote.

Buy 2021 Apple TV 4K at Amazon - $160

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7

A bunch of Apple Watch Series 7 models are on sale at Amazon right now. The 45mm GPS Series 7 in midnight is down to a record low of $370, or $60 off, while a few colors of the 41mm GPS Series 7 are down to $350, which is only $10 more than the all-time-low price. Finally, the 41mm GPS + Cellular Watch is $50 off and down to $449.

Buy Series 7 (45mm, midnight) at Amazon - $370 Buy Series 7 (41mm) at Amazon - $350 Buy Series 7 (41mm, GPS + Cellular) at Amazon - $449

AirPods Max

A few colors of the high-end AirPods Max are $100 less than usual, bringing them down to $449. These cans earned a score of 84 for their excellent, balanced sound, strong ANC and good battery life.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $449

Roku Streambar Pro

Roku Streambar Pro

Roku's Streambar Pro is on sale for $150, or $30 off its normal price. The regular Streambar is also on sale for $99. The Pro model includes all of the features that the standard soundbar does, plus four 2.5-inch full range drivers, support for private listening and a lost remote finder in the companion mobile app.

Buy Streambar Pro at Amazon - $150 Buy Streambar at Amazon - $99

55-inch Hisense U7G Quantum Dot 4K smart TV

Hisense's 55-inch Quantum Dot 4K TV is 30 percent off and down to just under $600. It packs a lot of value into a relatively affordable TV — the set supports a 120Hz native refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Atmos, 1,000 nits of peak brightness and Game Mode Pro, the latter of which makes use of HDMI 2.1, low latency mode, variable refresh rates and more.

Buy 55-inch Hisense U7G 4K TV at Amazon - $600

65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K smart TV

Samsung's 65-inch Frame set is down to a record low fo $1,500, which is $500 off its normal price. In addition to 4K support and Quantum Dot technology, the Frame TVs have Art Mode, which lets you show pieces of art on the screen when you're not using it. The 55-inch model is also back on sale for an all-time low of $1,000.

Buy 65-inch Samsung Frame 4K TV at Amazon - $1,500 Buy 65-inch Samsung Frame 4K TV at Best Buy - $1,500 Buy 55-inch Samsung Frame 4K TV at Amazon - $1,000 Buy 55-inch Samsung Frame 4K TV at Best Buy - $1,000

Samsung T7 Touch SSD

The Samsung T7 Touch SSD in 1TB is down to a record low of $140 right now. That's even better than the price it was during the holiday shopping season last year. We like the drive's compact design, fast speeds and built-in fingerprint reader for extra security.

Buy T7 Touch SSD (1TB) at Amazon - $140

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit's Charge 5 is on sale for a record low of $120 right now. We gave the fitness tracker a score of 82 for its large, full-color display, built-in GPS, standard Fitbit Pay and long battery life. The Fitbit Sense smartwatch is also on sale for $100 less than usual, bringing the price down to $200.

Buy Fitbit Charge 5 at Amazon - $120 Buy Fitbit Sense at Amazon - $200

Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller

Microsoft's Elite Wireless Series 2 controller for Xbox remains on sale for $140, or $40 less than usual. If you want to treat yourself (or someone else) to a fancy gaming accessory, this is a good option. It comes with six thumbsticks, four paddles, two D-pads, a charging dock, a carrying case and a USB-C cable, and its battery can last up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Buy Elite Wireless Series 2 controller at Microsoft - $140

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung's latest smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE, is officially available and starting to ship and Amazon throws in a $100 gift card if you order the handset through the online retailer. We gave the phone a score of 77 for its bright 120Hz display, hi-res selfie cam and long battery life.

Buy Galaxy S21 FE bundle at Amazon - $700

Eero 6 WiFi packs

All Eero 6 WiFi packs are on sale right now, so you can one for as low as $90. The three-pack of routers is down to $244 while the three-pack with one router and two extenders has been discounted to $195. This system supports WiFi 6, up to 5,000 square feet of coverage and it has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub.

Buy Eero 6 (one router + two extenders) at Amazon - $195

Arturia Producer's Day sale

Arturia Pigments 3.5

Arturia has discounted a number of its software instruments and effects through February 17. Arguably the highlight of the sale is Pigments, which is 50 percent off and down to $99.

Shop Arturia sale

New tech deals

The Sims 4 games and packs

Amazon has discounted a number of The Sims 4 games, and you can get the Limited Edition base game for only $5. Most expansion packs are down to $20, while bundles like this one with the Sims 4 and the Seasons expansion pack are as low as $24.

Shop The Sims 4 sale at Amazon

Crucial MX500 (1TB)

Crucial's MX500 internal SSD in 1TB is on sale for $90 — not the lowest price ever, but close to it. We like this drive for its decent read and write speeds, AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption and integrated power loss immunity.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $90

Logitech C922x Pro webcam

This Logitech webcam is down to $80, which is 20 percent off its normal price. Its 1080p/30fps recording quality will be great for both Zoom meetings and game streams, plus it has built-in autofocus and two mics to capture your voice in stereo audio.

Buy Logitech C922x Pro webcam at Amazon - $80

Garmin Forerunner 45s

Garmin's Forerunner 45s running watch is 30 percent off right now and down to $140. The "s" means the case is on the smaller side, making it better for people who don't want a chunky smartwatch. It has a built-in GPS to track and map outdoor runs and it monitors pace, distance, intervals and more.

Buy Forerunner 45s at Amazon - $140

