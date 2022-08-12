The 2021 Apple TV 4K is on sale for $120, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

It's a good time to stock up on travel-friendly accessories before your next trip. A number of Anker portable batteries, wireless chargers and other accessories are on sale, and you can save even more if you're an Amazon Prime member. Those who need to work while on the go can pick up Samsung's T7 Shield SSD for the cheapest price we've seen, while Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro drop to an al-time-low price just days after the company announced the latest version of the earbuds in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. On top of all that, the Apple TV 4K is on sale for only $120 and you can pick up a base iPad for as low as $299. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K (2021)

The Apple TV 4K is back in stock at Amazon and on sale for $120. While not quite as cheap as it was on Prime Day last month ($109), this remains one of the best prices we've seen no our favorite high-end set-top box. We gave the device a score of 90 for its fast performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, HomeKit integration and much-improved Siri remote.

Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon - $120

Apple iPad

Apple iPad (2021) review photos

Most models of Apple's iPad are on sale at Amazon right now, so you can pick one up for as low as $299. The 256GB version is down to $399 as well, and most WiFi + Cellular tablets have been discounted, too. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid performance, excellent battery life and improved Center Stage cameras.

Buy iPad (64GB, WiFi) at Amazon - $299 Buy iPad (256GB, WiFi) at Amazon - $399 Buy iPad (64GB, Cellular) at Amazon - $400 Buy iPad (256GB, Cellular) at Amazon - $550

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7

A couple of colors of the Apple Watch Series 7 are on sale for $299, or $100 off their usual rate. That's also close to the record-low price we saw on Prime Day last month. We gave the wearable a score of 90 for its larger screen, faster charging and handy watchOS capabilities. However, if you want the latest from Apple, it may be worth waiting until September when the company historically has announced its latest phones and smartwatches.

Story continues

Buy Series 7 at Amazon - $299

Anker charging accessories

Anker 512 battery pack

Amazon Prime members can save up to 40 percent on Anker charging accessories, including the 521 magnetic battery pack for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, which is $20 off and down to $30. It's a 5,000 mAh portable battery that attaches to the back of the latest iPhones to power them up. Also on sale is Anker's 511 2-in-1 power bank, which is down to $35. That accessory works with more devices since it's an AC charger and portable battery in one.

Shop Anker deals at Amazon Buy Anker 521 magnetic battery pack at Amazon - $30 Buy Anker 511 2-in-1 power bank at Amazon - $35

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021)

Amazon's Echo Show 5 is back on sale for $40, or only $5 more than it was during Prime Day last month. This is one of our favorite smart displays and we like it for its compact design and its tap-to-snooze feature, both of which make the device a good smart alarm clock. Also on sale is the Echo Dot, which is $10 off and down to $40.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $40 Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $40

Echo Show 8

Amazon's 2nd-Gen Echo Show 8 is only $85 right now

The larger Echo Show 8 has also been discounted to $85, which is $45 off its normal price and only $10 more than its all-time low. We gave it a score of 87 for its lovely screen, great sound quality and its 13MP camera that keeps you in frame when you're video chatting.

Buy Echo Show 8 at Amazon - $85

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review

On the heels of Unpacked this week, Amazon discounted the Galaxy Buds Pro to $120, which is 40 percent off and their best price yet. We gave them a score of 85 for their solid sound quality, comfortable fit and wireless charging capabilities. Samsung just announced their successors, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, this week — you can pre-order them now for $230, and check back on Engadget for our full review in the coming weeks.

Buy Galaxy Buds Pro at Amazon - $120

Samsung T7 Shield

Samsung

Samsung's new T7 Shield SSD in 1TB is down to a new record low of $100, which is $60 less than usual. This is the most durable version of Samsung's palm-sized portable drive, featuring a rubberized exterior and enough protection to survive up to 9.8-foot drops. It has sequential read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, plus Dynamic Thermal Guard and 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard.

Buy Samsung T7 Shield (1TB) at Amazon - $100

NVIDIA Shield TV

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro

Both the NVIDIA Shield TV and the TV Pro streaming devices have dropped back down to record lows of $125 and $170, respectively. Both run Android TV and support voice commands from the Google Assistant as well as Amazon's Alexa if you have a compatible smart speaker in your home. They also both support 4K HDR content, Dolby Vision and Atmos, along with Chromecast capabilities.

Buy Shield TV at Amazon - $125 Buy Shield TV Pro at Amazon - $170

Anker Eufy robot vacuums

Anker's Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge robot vacuum with superimposed lines and arrows to show its travel path.

A couple of Eufy robot vacuums are up to 47 percent off at Amazon right now. The RoboVac G30 Edge is down to a record low of $180, while the G30 Hybrid is on sale for only $220. Both of these are some of Eufy's more affordable machines — the G30 Edge comes with physical boundary strips that let you set no-go zones and the G30 Hybrid is a robot vacuum and mop in one.

Buy Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge at Amazon - $180 Buy Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid at Amazon - $220

Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini

Amazon includes a free Blink Mini camera when you buy a Blink Outdoor kit, so you'll save $35 in total on the bundle. Blink cameras are a relatively affordable way to outfit your home with security cameras — all of them record 1080p video and support two-way audio and motion alerts. The Outdoor cameras are wireless and weather-resistant, while the Blink Mini is a smaller, wired camera that's designed to fit into tight spaces inside your home.

Buy Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini at Amazon - $100

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are back on sale for $100, or $50 off their usual rate. These are some of the best Beats earbuds for most people and we gave them a score of 84 for their comfortable design, good sound quality and ANC and fast pairing with both iOS and Android devices.

Buy Beats Studio Buds at Amazon - $100

Sony LinkBuds S

Sony's LinkBuds S are on sale for $148, which is 26 percent off and a new all-time low. These buds came out earlier this year and support smart playback, which lets them automatically play and pause music depending on what you're doing.

Buy LinkBuds S at Amazon - $148

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.