Apple TV app and streaming service available on Chromecast with Google TV

Mike Snider, USA TODAY

Google's Chromecast with Google TV includes the Apple TV app.

Two months ago, the tech giant announced plans to add the app, which lets you access the Apple TV+ service if you subscribe, to its latest streaming device. In October, Google brought to market the updated Chromecast ($49.99), which plugs into your TV's HDMI port and connects to your Wi-Fi network to stream video.

Other apps you can watch using the device include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, CBS All Access, Hulu and Showtime

Google is also adding the Apple TV app to Google TVs from Sony and TCL and plans to add it to more Android TV devices in the coming months, said Jonathan Zepp, director of media and entertainment, for Android and Google Play, in a blog post Thursday.

Video streaming surge: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ gain as Americans subscribe to more services amid COVID-19

First look at new video games: 'Splatoon 3' and 'Star Wars: Hunters' among new video games headed to Nintendo Switch

Google&#39;s Chromecast with Google TV now includes the Apple TV app.
Google's Chromecast with Google TV now includes the Apple TV app.

The Chromecast with Google TV can stream 4K UHD video with high dynamic range (HDR), which brings improved contrast and color saturation to 4K content.

"The remote has a dedicated Google Assistant button that helps you find something to watch, answer everyday questions like 'how's the weather?' or dim your compatible smart home lights with just your voice," Zepp wrote. "It also eliminates the need for multiple remotes thanks to programmable TV controls for power, volume and input."

Apple launched Apple TV+, which costs $4.99 monthly (but a one-year subscription often comes with purchase of a new Apple device) in November 2019. Recent additions to the service include "Palmer," a film starring Justin Timberlake as a released ex-con who moves in with his grandmother and makes friends with an outcast neighbor boy.

Coming next week: The documentary "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" hits the service Feb. 26.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Google adds Apple TV app to its Chromecast with Google TV device

