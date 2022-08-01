Apple TV+ 'never' set out to win streaming, still 'limited' versus Netflix: Analyst

Are investors sleeping on Apple TV+ (AAPL)?

As the streaming wars intensify with Netflix (NFLX) shedding 1 million users in its latest quarter, while NBCUniversal's Peacock (CMCSA) added zero paid users in Q2, Apple TV+ seems to be gaining traction with top titles like "Severance" and "Black Bird" capturing audience attentions.

But one analyst says, despite the growth and cheap price point ($4.99/month), Apple TV+ is still well behind its competition.

"Apple's streaming service never set out to be number one," Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, told Yahoo Finance.

He added that the service's focus on high-quality, original releases "is a limiting factor" given the lack of overall content on the platform, especially compared to top players like Netflix, Amazon Prime (AMZN), and Disney+ (DIS).

"Apple is good at the game that they play, but it's not a mass appeal game — they want to be the creative storytellers. They're more focused," Rao said.

Apple's limited library allows it to keep costs low. The platform spends roughly $6 billion annually on content compared to Netflix's whopping $17 billion budget.

Apple TV+ also does not have a significant global presence, especially in emerging markets, which have become an increasingly important driver as streaming hits peak saturation levels in the U.S. and Canada.

Overall, Apple TV+ "was just another add-on service to increase the stickiness on the Apple platform," Rao noted.

So far, that seems to be working.

On Thursday, Apple reported quarterly earnings that underscored the growth in its services division.

Service revenue, which includes businesses like Apple TV+, along with the App Store and Apple Music, climbed to $19.6 billion for the period, a June quarter record and a 12% increase year-over-year.

On the earnings call, Apple executives praised the streaming platform, noting it has earned 250 wins and over 1,100 award nominations since its 2019 inception.

Earlier this month, Apple TV+ nabbed 52 Emmy Award nods across 13 titles, led by "Severance" and "Ted Lasso." The service is also the first streaming platform to take home an Oscar best picture win (thanks to "Coda.")

Additionally, Apple has leaned into sports content, announcing joint partnerships with both Major League Baseball (MLB) and Major League Soccer (MLS).

Moving forward, Apple said it's continuing to "improve the breadth and the quality" of the platform, noting "a constant flow of new content on Apple TV+."

Although the company does not break out individual performances (Apple TV+ is estimated to have anywhere from 30 million to 40 million subscribers), the tech giant revealed that transacting accounts, paid accounts, and accounts with paid subscriptions all grew double digits year-over-year.

Paid subscriptions, in particular, "showed very strong growth" with more than 860 million paid subscriptions across all of the services, an increase of more than 160 million during the last 12 months.

Apple TV+ doesn't have a say in the overall valuation of Apple...Santosh Rao, Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research

Although Apple's services division will be an important long-term play for the company, right now the focus is on hardware with iPhone sales serving as the main revenue driver ($40.7 billion in Q3.)

"Apple TV+ doesn't have a say in the overall valuation of Apple, and I don't think the company views its streaming service as key at this point," Rao stated.

Moving forward, the analyst maintained that there's a lot of work to do in the space as streamers continue to heavily invest, but highlighted one positive for the Cupertino-based streaming service: "Apple certainly has the resources to keep on keeping on."

