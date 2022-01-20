Apple TV+ Shares Teaser for WeWork Drama Series 'WeCrashed'

Apple TV+ has dropped the teaser for its upcoming show WeCrashed, which follows the rise and fall of Adam Neumann's WeWork.

The forthcoming limited series sees Jared Leto as former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway as his wife and former WeGrow CEO, Rebekah. Apple's teaser kicks off as an exciting look at what the future of workspaces can be, but quickly transforms into the hellish nightmare that unveiled in front of the world in 2019.

Neumann stepped down as CEO in September 2019 following We's plans to go public. WeWork's investors grew skeptical after the company reduced its estimate market value to $15 billion USD from the original $47 billion USD valuation it privately sold in January. By November of that year, the company had laid off 2,400 employees and continued with two more rounds of layoffs in March and April 2020.

Watch the full teaser above. WeCrashed premieres March 18 on Apple TV+.

