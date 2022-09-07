Apple unveils AirPods Pro with improved noise cancelling and battery life

Apple (AAPL) debuted its latest AirPods Pro on Wednesday. The wireless earbuds feature a new built-in H2 chip and improved audio driver, promising improved audio capabilities.

Available for $249 and hitting stores Sept. 23, the AirPods Pro are an impressive upgrade over the prior generation of headphones.

According to the company, the new AirPods Pro offer better overall connectivity thanks to the H2 chip, while adding better sound via its low-distortion driver and custom amplifier. Like Apple's current AirPods Pro, the new model offers Spacial Audio. But this time around the company says it is adding a new personalized Spacial Audio feature.

Using your iPhone's True-Depth camera, you'll be able to capture an image of the outside of your ear, which the company says can then be used to create a more accurate version of Spacial Audio for your particular ear.

Perhaps even better, the AirPods Pro get a new extra small ear piece in addition to the existing small, medium, and large options. That means users with smaller ears will be able to listen to their favorite jams without feeling like they're cramming an oversized bud into their heads.

Apple has added an extra small ear bud to make the AirPods more comfortable for those with smaller ears. (Image: Apple)

As far as special features, Apple says the new AirPods Pros offer 2x better noise-cancelling technology. So if you're riding the train or walking through a busy crowd, you can still listen to your tunes without them being drowned out.

An improved transparency mode gets a new adaptive option that can automatically increase the sound of the outside world, so if you're running at night you can hear what's going on around you, but will lower the volume of things like construction equipment.

Apple has also thankfully added a new capacity sensor to the AirPods Pros' pegs, meaning you can raise and lower the volume of your songs by sliding your fingers up and down.

As far as battery life, Apple promises six hours of listening time, a 33% improvement over the last generation. You'll also get 30 hours worth of charge from the charging case. Speaking of which, the charging case now has speakers that you can use to play sounds if you lose it in your couch cushions.

Apple's accessories business — which includes sales of its AirPods, Apple Watch, HomePod — generated $38.37 billion in revenue in fiscal 2021. That pales in comparison to the iPhone, which generated $191.97 billion in the same year. Still, that business made more money than both the iPad and Mac segments, which totaled $31.86 billion and $35.19 billion, respectively.

