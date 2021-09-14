Apple unveils $699 iPhone 13 and $999 iPhone 13 Pro

Apple (AAPL) debuted its new iPhone 13 during its virtual fall event on Tuesday. The new iPhone comes in four versions, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Available Sept. 24, the phones range in prices from $699 for the iPhone mini to $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

While the design of the iPhone 13 remains largely unchanged from the iPhone 12, there are some small differences. For starters, the two rear cameras are now situated diagonally. The notch at the top of the new phones' displays has also been shrunk by 20%, allowing for more screen real estate.

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. (Image: Apple)
Speaking of displays, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also gets new Super Retina XDR displays that Apple says are 28% brighter than the prior generation iPhone.

Then there's the new 5-nanometer A15 Bionic chip, which features six cores, two high-performance cores, and four for less intensive tasks. Apple says the chip's CPU is 50% faster than the competition, while its GPU offers 30% better performance.  

As for the iPhone 13's cameras, Apple says the 13 gets an all-new wide angle camera system that gathers 47% more light for less noise. The cameras also get sensor-shift image stabilization, which improves shots in low-light settings. The ultra-wide camera is also improved for low-light shots.

The iPhone 13 also get a new video feature called Cinematic Mode. The capability will allow you to quickly change the point of focus for your videos, allowing you to make Hollywood-style movies with your smartphone. Apple says that Cinematic Mode is able to recognize when someone is about to enter the frame and automatically change the focus. If you look away from the camera, it will also change focus.

Of course, you can also tap to change focus or hold focus on a subject in a shot. Apple says this is all thanks to the A15 Bionic chip's neural engine.

As far as battery life, Apple says the iPhone 13 will get better battery life than the prior generation iPhone. The mini is expected to get an hour and a half more battery, while the iPhone 13 gets two and a half more hours.

The iPhone 13 mini starts at $699, while the iPhone 13 starts at $799. Both will also be available with 128GB of storage out of the box.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in four colors including a slick new blue. Like the iPhone 13, the iPhone Pro and Pro Max get 20% smaller notches to improve the overall screen size.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max also get better graphics capabilities than the iPhone 13, upping the graphics by 50% compared to the iPhone 13's 30%.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get dramatically upgraded cameras and high-performance displays. (Image: Apple)
The Pro lines also get new XDR Super Retina displays with ProMotion technology. The feature will allow the screen refresh rate to go as low as 10Hz and as high as 120Hz. That means the screen will refresh up to 120 times per second. Apple says ProMotion will change the refresh rate automatically depending on what you're doing, so as you scroll, the speed with increase, then drop when you're looking at a static image.

The iPhone 13 Pros also get a new camera system with the telephoto lens getting 3x zoom, an ultra-wide angle lens with 92% improvement in low-light quality and a wide-angle sensor with 2.2x improvement in low-light.

Apple says the new ultra-wide angle lens will also allow for macro photography for shooting minute details and that each of the cameras now support night mode.

The Pros also get upgraded video capabilities including the ability to capture macro video, as well as Cinematic Mode. Later this year, Apple says it will add ProRes video for professional video capture later this year.

Apple says the iPhone 13 Pro's battery is one and a half hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro and that the iPhone 13 Pro Max's will last two and half hours longer than the 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 starts at $999, with the Pro Max starting at $1,099.

The iPhone is Apple's most important product. In 2020, the smartphone accounted for $137.8 billion of the company's $274.5 billion in total revenue. And analysts are expecting iPhone 13 sales to be just as hot as iPhone 12 sales. We'll find out when Apple's latest goes on sale Sept. 24.

More from Dan

