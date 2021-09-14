Apple unveils new iPhone 13, patches security flaw in operating system

Apple is unveiling its newest products and technology including the highly anticipated iPhone 13. It's releasing a software update to fix a serious security flaw that could allow hackers to access any Apple device without action from the device's owner. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins anchor Tanya Rivero with details.

