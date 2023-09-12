Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger

Apple CEO Tim Cook (R) holds up the company’s new Apple iPhone 15 at Tuesday's Apple product launch event on the company's campus in Cupertino, Calif. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Apple unveiled new devices Tuesday with its highly anticipated iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, and new USB-C charger topping the company's "Wonderlust" event in Cupertino, Calif.

Apple unwrapped its new line-up of upgraded products, which are available for preorder Tuesday and will be available for sale on Sept. 22, as the company works to reverse three quarters of sales slump and a 10% drop in Apple stock since July.

iPhone 15

A new generation of iPhones with better cameras was unveiled Tuesday with Apple calling the iPhone 15 "the most Pro iPhone we've ever created." The four phones are the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in five colors -- pink, yellow, green, blue and black -- sporting a new contour edge and color embedded throughout the phone.

The phones come in two sizes at 6.1" for the iPhone 15 and 6.7" for the iPhone 15 Plus

Crowds gather around the new Apple iPhone 15 on display at Tuesday's Apple product launch event on the company's campus in Cupertino, Calif. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

The iPhone 15 includes a new advanced camera system with 48 megapixels and recording in 4K capability at a cost of $799.

Bumping up to an iPhone 15 Pro adds a titanium shell and "more repairable" back glass. It also adds a new A17 Pro chip with a three-nanometer process for better gaming "that delivers our best graphics performance by far," according to Apple.

There are multiple lenses for the camera, which Apple says is the equivalent of having seven camera lenses and 48 megapixels. The iPhone 15 Pro will retail for $999.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max holds a 120mm-equivalent lens, 25% larger sensor, f/2.8 aperture and 5x telephoto lens. Its price starts at $1,199.

USB-C

Charging the iPhone will change with the new devices as Apple switches to European-mandated USB-C ports. Gone are the Lightning port or Lightning cables, as the company brings the iPhone 15 in line with the rest of its devices.

The charging plug, which is slightly larger and rounder, will deliver a faster charge and can also be used to power a Mac.

AirPods

Apple's new AirPods Pro 2 will also get the new USB-C connector. AirPods Pro 2 will cost $249. Wired EarPods will be available for $19.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple's latest smartwatch is the company's first carbon neutral product. It is powered by a new S9 chip, which is 60% faster, and has a 30% faster GPU. Apple calls the watch, which also comes in pink, the "most powerful watch chip yet."

"Innovations in design and clean energy have driven dramatic reductions in product emissions of over 75% for each carbon neutral Apple Watch," the company said in a statement.

"This milestone marks a major step in the company's journey toward its ambitious Apple 2030 goal to make every produce carbon neutral by the end of the decade, including the entire global supply chain and the lifetime use of every device Apple makes."

In addition to being carbon neutral, the new smartwatch allows users with the devices to share personal information when close to each other. Users can ping their iPhone. It has double the brightness, an on-device Siri, and dictation which is up to 25% better, Apple says.

While the new Apple Watch Series 9 will set you back $399, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $799.

While the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also has the S9 chip, Siri and iPhone locator, it also sports a customizable watch face with Modular Ultra. For exercising, it has power zones for data-collecting and also works for scuba enthusiasts who want to log their dives.

iCloud+

Finally, Apple unveiled two new tiers for its cloud storage subscription, which received loud applause at the event. iCloud+ subscribers can now choose between 6 terabytes or 12 terabytes of storage.