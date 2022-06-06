Apple unveils major update to iPhone messaging app

TheStreet.com

Is Apple ready to take the big leap into the metaverse? This alternative or virtual world in which we will interact with technological tools and augmented reality has become the new battleground for tech giants such as Microsoft , Google (Alphabet) and Facebook (Meta) , each of which is developing devices to mix the real world and the digital world. The Cupertino-based company, which revolutionized the phone in 2007 with the iPhone, could once again be about to unveil a technological tool that will change the way we approach the famous virtual world.