Apple unveils major update to iPhone messaging app
Apple announced a new feature to iMessages -- the ability to edit or undo texts people have sent. The upgrade was announced at the company's worldwide developers conference.
Apple announced a new feature to iMessages -- the ability to edit or undo texts people have sent. The upgrade was announced at the company's worldwide developers conference.
Apple is in the midst of showing off their latest and greatest software updates at WWDC 2022, but they've already debuted a few features that will make a big impact on iOS users. The company debuted a trio of updates to iMessage that will allow users to edit their conversations after sending messages or recall the messages entirely by clicking "undo send." The updated messaging app will also allow users to mark text threads as unread so that users can flag threads they'd like to revisit when they have time.
Apple will soon allow you to take back messages you didn't really want to send.
Dealer invoice pricing of new cars is complicated, but broadly indicates what the dealer paid the manufacturer for the car in question.
At least they aren’t magically catching fire in garages…
Apple is reinventing the driving experience with a new generation of CarPlay features, deeply integrating the functions of the vehicle with your iPhone.
Ahead of its official release sometime later this fall, today at WWDC 2022 Apple announced a number of exciting new features heading to iOS 16 including big revamps to the lock screen and notifications.
Here's everything Apple announced at WWDC 2022, from iOS 16 updates to new features in watchOS 9 and even an updated MacBook Air powered by the new M2 processor.
Apple is getting into buy now, pay later; Apple Pay Later will let you split an Apple Pay purchase over four payments with zero interest; Apple says it'll work anywhere Apple Pay works. Apple's big Maps overhaul is coming to a bunch of new places this year, including "France, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, Israel, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands."
Sony and Honda plan to make their EV joint venture a separate business.
CUPERTINO, Calif. (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Monday announced it would more deeply integrate its software into the core driving systems of cars, while the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for payments and business collaboration. Apple also announced that its new MacBook Air laptop was redesigned around a new M2 silicon processor, which it says is 35% faster than the previous M1 chip. The MacBook Air will start at $1,199, Apple announced at WWDC 2022, its annual software developer conference.
Is Apple ready to take the big leap into the metaverse? This alternative or virtual world in which we will interact with technological tools and augmented reality has become the new battleground for tech giants such as Microsoft , Google (Alphabet) and Facebook (Meta) , each of which is developing devices to mix the real world and the digital world. The Cupertino-based company, which revolutionized the phone in 2007 with the iPhone, could once again be about to unveil a technological tool that will change the way we approach the famous virtual world.
During a keynote at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, the company debuted the latest version of watchOS, the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. Apple claimed that it has improved the Apple Watch's ability to detect arterial fibrillation (A-fib), an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. With the arrival of watchOS 9, supported Apple Watch device models can now detect "burden," or how often a person experiences A-fib over a certain amount of time.
The new MacBook Air with M2 is a welcome change from a four-year-old design.
Prime Day 2022 is coming. We’re staying on top of the best deals so you don’t have to.
Bitcoin price gained pace above the $30,800 resistance, Ethereum’s ether climbed above $1,885, and ADA could surge if it clears $0.70.
Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.
At the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple's second major annual event, the tech giant showed off a new car dashboard that will come in new models including those of Ford and Jaguar, and the iPhone maker rolled out a slew of features for collaboration and data safety. Apple Pay Later will allow users to pay using Apple Pay where it is accepted and pay for it in four installments over six weeks, without any additional fee. The new iOS will have feature fresh updates for CarPlay including new gauge clusters and automakers including Ford Motor Co and Jaguar Land Rover will integrate the feature with their cars.
A Canadian tech firm is allowing people to take a cut of online advertising revenue.
A next-gen version of Apple CarPlay is making waves in the automotive space at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event today.
Studying in the metaverse is picking up steam among students in South Korea, who feel it helps them concentrate better and keep pace with peers akin to studying together at a library or at a cafe. See related article: South Korea places $185M bet on the metaverse Fast facts Students preparing for school or national […]