Apple unveils products eligible for SC tax free weekend starting soon

For South Carolinians in the market for a new Apple product, you might want to wait a couple more weeks.

Apple recently announced its list of products eligible for states with summer sales tax holidays. Some states hold annual sales tax free weekends in late summer to help parents buy school supplies for their children.

South Carolina’s annual tax free weekend will be held from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6 this year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue wants to remind shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes over the weekend.

Here are Apple’s eligible products for the South Carolina tax free weekend.

All Mac computers

All iPad models

Printers

Printer supplies

Apple and third-party software (non-recreational)

Accessories and other products purchased with a computer, including keyboards, mice, Apple Pencil, displays, scanners and speakers

AirPods (for school use only)

Headphones (for school use only)

Flash drives (for school use only)

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday — a jump from the more than $24.5 million in items purchased in 2021.

“With the increased cost of inflation, this year’s sales tax holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during tax free weekend, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said in a press release.

Tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price. For a detailed list of general tax-free items, click here.

General tax-free items in SC

Computers

Printers

School supplies

Clothing and accessories

Shoes

Certain bed and bath items

Items not tax free in SC