Apple users targeted by 'mysterious' malware

·2 min read

About 30,000 Mac devices have been infected with a mysterious piece of malware.

The "unusual" Silver Sparrow strain silently affected systems in more than 150 countries around the world.

It was discovered by researchers at security company Red Canary, who have yet to determine its purpose.

Apple says it has taken steps to restrict the potential damage the malware, which targets devices with its new M1 chip, could cause.

Its actions effectively prevent any new devices from being infected.

BBC News has asked Apple to clarify how existing users can tell if they are affected.

Researchers said Silver Sparrow "did not exhibit the behaviours that we’ve come to expect from the usual adware that so often targets macOS systems".

It appears to call a command-and-control server every hour, from an infected machine, to check for "further instructions".

It also has a system in place to self-destruct and hide its existence entirely.

'Wake-up call'

"Though we haven’t observed Silver Sparrow delivering additional malicious payloads yet, its global reach, relatively high infection rate, and operational maturity suggest Silver Sparrow is a reasonably serious threat, uniquely positioned to deliver a potentially impactful payload at a moment’s notice,” the researchers said.

Lisa Forte, from Red Goat Cyber Security, told BBC News the attack should be a wake-up call to Mac users who assumed they were not at the same risk as Windows users of being infected by malware.

"The malware doesn’t appear to have done anything nasty," she said.

"But the fact it spread so fast and infected so many devices is alarming in itself.

"No device is immune from viruses."

Computer security expert Alan Woodward said the attack appeared to be an effort to disprove this long-standing myth.

"It is as if someone was trying a proof of concept of how to move harmful code on to Macs and to control it once there," he said.

"But they didn’t include the truly damaging elements."

Recommended Stories

  • Vanessa Bryant calls out Meek Mill over Kobe song lyric referring to helicopter crash

    Meek Mill tweeted Tuesday that he had apologized to Vanessa Bryant in private.

  • Investing In Stocks: See How To Invest In 3 Simple Steps

    To invest in stocks, start with this simple three-step routine. It's a time-tested approach to help you stay profitable and protected in the stock market.

  • NASA releases jaw-dropping video and audio from Mars, with an assist from AWS

    For the first time ever, NASA has captured video of a rover landing on the surface of Mars, plus audio of the wind whistling past it after the landing — and Amazon Web Services is playing a key role in making all those gigabytes of goodness available to the world. The stars of the show are NASA’s Perseverance rover and the hundreds of scientists and engineers supporting the mission to Mars at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and other institutions around the world. But the fact that thousands of images are being pumped out via NASA’s website with only a few… Read More

  • The USPS's New Mail Truck Is Expected to Be Delivering Mail by 2023

    The Postal Service just decided it's time to get weird.

  • This Fuel Is About to Power the World's Biggest Fusion Reactor

    But first, scientists need to see if it's ready.

  • Paleontologists use fossilized teeth to flesh out ancient tale of earliest primates

    The shapes of fossilized teeth from 65.9 million-year-old, squirrel-like creatures suggest that the branch of the tree of life that gave rise to us humans and other primates flowered while dinosaurs still walked the earth. That’s the claim coming from a team of 10 researchers across the U.S., including biologists at Seattle’s Burke Museum and the University of Washington. In a study published by Royal Society Open Science, the team lays out evidence that an ancient group of primates known as plesiadapiforms must have emerged before the mass-extinction event that killed off the dinosaurs. (Technically, modern-day birds are considered the… Read More

  • Scientists Just Figured Out How to Turn Your Body Into a Battery

    Imagine charging your Apple Watch with ... yourself.

  • The Air Force Has Begun Sending the B-1 to the Boneyard

    The bomber is bound for an early retirement in the Arizona desert.

  • These Sharpeners Made Our Knives Cut Like New

    Because if it’s not a sharp knife, it’s not a good knife.

  • Scientists Just Changed the Rules of What You Can Do While You Sleep

    A new experiment shows it's possible to talk to dreaming people—and actually hear back.

  • A Self-Taught Math Genius Wrote This Riddle While Serving Time in Prison. Can You Solve It?

    Christopher Havens got his number theory problem published in a college-level mathematics magazine.

  • How to Do a Reverse Image Search

    Here's the sneaky way to find out where practically any picture came from.

  • Breathe Easier With One of These 10 Best Humidifiers

    An evaporative or ultrasonic humidifier will defend you from winter’s dry air.

  • The Ultimate Hunting Gear Guide

    Expert-tested essentials for hunting deer, elk, ducks, birds, and beyondFrom Popular Mechanics

  • The Best Portable Table Saws

    These compact table saws easily go where the work is: outside, in the garage, or to the job site.

  • Six Great Smart Notebooks to Increase Your Productivity

    Prefer pen and paper to a smartphone or tablet? These smart notebooks will let you take notes the old-fashioned way and easily digitize them.From Popular Mechanics

  • Exclusive: India to clear 45 investments from China, likely to include Great Wall, SAIC - sources

    India is set to clear 45 investment proposals from China, which are likely to include those from Great Wall Motor and SAIC Motor Corp, government and industry sources told Reuters, as military tensions between the two countries ease at the disputed border. The proposals have been held up since last year after India tightened controls on Chinese investment in the country in retaliation against alleged Chinese troop incursions in the western Himalayan region. China blamed Indian troops for the standoff.

  • Volkswagen to make decision on Bugatti in H1 - Automobilwoche

    Electric hypercar maker Rimac Automobili and Volkswagen's supercar brand Bugatti are a good technological fit, Porsche AG's CEO told German weekly Automobilwoche, fuelling hopes that a deal between the two could happen soon. British automotive magazine Car last year reported https://www.carmagazine.co.uk/car-news/industry-news/bugatti/vw-group-rimac that Volkswagen was on the verge of selling Bugatti to Rimac Automobili, citing sources. In exchange, Porsche AG, also owned by Volkswagen, would raise the 15.5% stake it owns in Rimac Automobili, founded by Croatian entrepreneur Mate Rimac, Car said.

  • HSBC U.S. Wealth, Personal-Banking Head Sanchez to Leave Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of wealth and personal banking in the U.S. and Canada Pablo Sanchez is leaving the lender, to be succeeded by Tara Latini, according to a person familiar with the matter.Sanchez is departing to pursue other opportunities, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Latini, who joined HSBC in 2004, will relocate to New York and take over as head of WPB on April 1, after holding the same position in Malaysia, the person said.A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment. Sanchez couldn’t immediately be reached to comment.HSBC is poised to unveil a strategy update on Tuesday with its full-year results. The lender is expected to speed growth of its Asian operations and will return some global leaders to the bank’s original hometown of Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported earlier.The Financial Times reported that HSBC is expected to announce a withdrawal from consumer banking in the U.S., citing unidentified people. The bank’s spokesman declined to comment about such moves.HSBC announced last year that it was combining its retail banking and wealth management with global private banking to create the wealth and personal banking division, with a combined $1.4 trillion in assets.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kohl’s Faces Activist Group Seeking Control of Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. said it rejects attempts by a group of activists “to seize control of our board and disrupt our momentum,” pushing back against a group that seeks to name nine directors and overhaul the retailers’ inventory. The shares pared some of their earlier gains.“We are well underway in implementing a strong growth strategy and accelerating our performance,” the company said in a statement on its website, adding that its plans already include several of the initiatives the activist investors are proposing. Other plans, it said, “would not be accretive to shareholder value.” The company pointed to sequential improvements in recent quarters as evidence that its strategy is producing results.The statement signals tensions with the group, which holds a combined stake of about 9.5% and has called on Kohl’s to reduce inventory and quit its “dizzying array of promotional gimmicks.” In a statement Monday, the investors, which include Macellum Advisors GP LLC, Ancora Holdings Inc., Legion Partners Asset Management LLC and 4010 Capital LLC, said the board lacks retail experience and has limited ownership of Kohl’s shares.“Poor retail execution and strategy have led to stagnant sales and declining operating margins,” the group said. “The board has overseen a long list of sales and margin-driving initiatives which have created no meaningful value for shareholders.”Kohl’s shares rose 7.9% at 12:56 p.m. in New York. Earlier on Monday, they jumped as much as 10.8%, the most intraday in more than two months.The activist slate of nominees includes Marjorie Bowen, who had a nearly 20-year career in investment banking at Houlihan Lokey; David Duplantis, a former executive at Coach; and Thomas Kingsbury, who serves on several other retailer boards.Kohl’s pushed back on the criticism of its directors, saying it had replaced half of its board with six new independent directors since 2016. The board will engage with the activist investors, the company said.The investors earlier this year nominated the potential directors to join Kohl’s 12-person board, according to a person who asked not to be identified. The board effort and the size of the stake were first reported Sunday by the Wall Street Journal.Pandemic WoesLike other major U.S. retailers, Kohl’s has struggled amid the pandemic, which hurt back-to-school sales as many students remain homebound. However, Kohl’s shares have rebounded since its disappointing third-quarter earnings report, more than doubling since mid-November.The activists are looking to place experienced retailers on the board to work with Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass. With the right team and strategic plan, Kohl’s could generate more than $10 a share in earnings within a few years, the group said. That would be roughly double its performance in fiscal 2020.The investors also want the company to consider a sale-leaseback of some non-core real estate. Kohl’s could unlock as much as $8 billion of value through real estate transactions, the group said.Even before the pandemic, Kohl’s had experienced difficulties. It logged about a 1.3% drop in total revenue in the year ended February 2020 -- right before Covid-19 hurt foot traffic at U.S. stores. As Kohl’s raced to roll out socially distant services like curbside pickup, shoppers last year increasingly shifted their dollars away from department stores to internet giants like Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.Holiday SalesIn the critical holiday period, Kohl’s total revenue dropped 10%, preliminary results show -- though that’s better than the chain’s performance at the height of the pandemic. It will report results for the most recent 12-month period in early March.In a bid to differentiate Kohl’s from its peers, many of which are based in traditional malls, Gass has tried several out-of-the-box ideas, including becoming a drop-off point for Amazon returns. In December, it announced a plan to open Sephora shops inside at least 850 Kohl’s locations by 2023 to attract more customers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.