Apple Valley and Barstow men arrested on suspicion of double arson homicide in Orange County

Two suspects were arrested in Barstow and Apple Valley on suspicion of intentionally setting a mobile home on fire, which may have resulted in the death of a Santa Ana couple.

After the fire, authorities found the bodies of Steven Christian Lucero, 30, and Jillian Alise Jones, 33, at the mobile home, which police determined had been intentionally set on fire.

Santa Ana Police said the causes of death have not been determined, and that shots were fired at the scene either before or after the home was set on fire.

Jason Blanchard, 43, was arrested Monday in Barstow with the help of Santa Ana Homicide Detectives, the Gang Suppression Unit and the Barstow Police Department.

A second man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Apple Valley, however, Santa Ana Police Sgt. Maria Lopez said the department would not release the name of the suspect as investigators were working to determine his possible connection with the deaths.

Blanchard was charged Wednesday with two counts of murder and a felony count of arson and possession of a firearm by a felon. CBS News reported.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the incident.

The fire

Fire crews responded at 10:14 p.m. on June 10 to knock down a fire at a mobile home park in the 5000 block of McFadden Avenue, between Euclid and Newhope streets.

After the blaze and during an initial search of the property, the body of a male victim, later identified as Lucero, was found, according to fire and police officials.

An investigation into the fire determined that the blaze had been intentionally set, Santa Ana police said.

On Tuesday, investigators returned to the home to conduct a follow-up search of the site, and the body of a female victim, later identified as Jones, was found under the debris, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at 714-245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press