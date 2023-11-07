Apple Valley deputies arrest man suspected of attempted murder, assault, imprisoning woman

Apple Valley deputies arrested Juan Lopez, 41, on suspicion of attempted murder and assault of a woman who he held against her will.

On Sunday, deputies were called to a report of an assault in the 15300 block of Blackfoot Road. The area is northeast of Civic Center Park and near Thunderbird Road.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a fight had occurred between a 26-year-old woman and the suspect, Juan Lopez.

During the altercation, Lopez allegedly assaulted the woman, threatened her, and refused to let her leave the home.

The woman was able to get away and went to a neighbor’s house for help, sheriff’s officials said.

A search warrant was issued for the Blackfoot Road home. During the search, deputies say they found heroin and two firearms.

Authorities did not say how the women and Lopez were associated.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, and possessing a controlled substance while armed, sheriff’s booking records show.

Lopez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center, with bail set at $1 million.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at (760) 240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

