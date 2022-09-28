Apple Valley deputies locate stolen Dobermans; dognappers in custody

Two Apple Valley men are in custody on suspicion of entering a property owner’s backyard and stealing two Doberman pinschers.

Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said that at approximately 8:13 p.m. on Sept. 18, deputies responded to the report of stolen dogs in the 17000 block of Joshua Road.

The area is east of Central Road and north of Ocotillo Way.

The reporting party said he arrived at his property and noticed a piece of the chain-link fence was missing, and his two Dobermans were gone.

Through investigation, two suspects were identified as Apple Valley residents Jose Alberto Trujillo, 49, and Steven Sanderson, 31.

More news: Amber Alert ends with double-fatal shooting of father, teen daughter in Hesperia

Sanderson was found in custody on unrelated charges at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. He was booked on the additional grand theft charge, with bail set at $25,000.

On Sept. 22, deputies and detectives served a search warrant at Trujillo's residence in the 12000 block of Central Road. During the execution of the warrant, Trujillo was detained, and both dogs were located and returned to their owner.

Trujillo was arrested and booked into the HDDC for grand theft, with bail set at $25,000.

Animal experts say several factors play into a Doberman's cost, including the Doberman's type, age, color, the health of the Doberman, breeder and location. The average price of a Doberman ranges from $500 to $2,500, with the most expensive costing upwards of $5,000.

The American Kennel Club says that the Doberman pinscher is the 16th most popular dog breed in the U.S.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about this investigation to contact Deputy Hiromoto or Detective Lenihan at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or online at wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 2 Apple Valley men arrested after stealing Dobermans