Apple Valley deputies seek public's help to ID man suspected of stabbing

Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stabbing a 58-year-old male in July in an Apple Valley neighborhood.
At around 12:33 a.m. on July 5, Apple Valley Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 21000 block of Highway 18.

The area is a residential neighborhood located on Outer Hwy. 18 and near Flathead Road.

The victim told sheriff’s officials that he was parked at the location when a suspect approached him and began yelling. The suspect then stabbed the victim.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 30 to 32-years old, approximately 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with short brown hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing glasses, black shoes, blue jeans, a black/white Dodger jersey, and a black Dodger baseball cap.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked by sheriff’s officials to contact Detective Arreola at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.

