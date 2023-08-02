Apple Valley deputies suspect driver intoxicated, causing five-vehicle collision, injuring 6

Json Tremayne Pitts Davis, 43, of Apple Valley is suspected of driving under the influence and causing a five-vehicle collision in Apple Valley that injured six people, including two juveniles, sheriff's officials said.

Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said Json Tremayne Pitts Davis of Apple Valley was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing bodily injury during the incident on Saturday, July 29.

Just before 9 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Highway 18 and Rancherias Road in Apple Valley.

Upon arrival, Deputy Gabriel Dominguez found a collision with five vehicles involved and multiple people injured.

An investigation was conducted, which resulted in Davis being arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $250,000, sheriff’s officials said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department did not report Davis being injured, however, they did reveal that the occupants of the other four vehicles suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Four of the victims were transported to local hospitals by American Medical Response while the other two were treated at the scene.

The victims included a 61-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl both from Victorville. Also, a 15-year-old girl, a 58-year-old man, and a 57-year-old man all from Apple Valley. Additionally, a 24-year-old man from Hacienda Heights.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Deputy Dominguez at Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputies suspect driver intoxicated, causing five-vehicle collision