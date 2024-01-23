Apple Valley detectives seek public's help to locate missing man with possible dementia

Detectives seek the public's help in locating Robert Toomey, 79, an Apple Valley man with possible dementia, who went missing after he left his home on Monday night. His vehicle was last spotted near Fresno.

Detectives are seeking the public's help to find a 79-year-old man with possible dementia, who left his home in Apple Valley and may be traveling to Northern California to visit family.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Robert Toomey left his home in the 13800 block of Choco Road. He left in a 2013, gray, four-door, Honda Accord with CA license plate 8UXC266, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported.

At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Toomey was seen at a gas station 90 miles away in Downey, located in Los Angeles County.

At 9:46 a.m., Toomey’s Honda was captured on camera nearly 240 miles north in Clovis, near Fresno.

Toomey may be traveling to San Francisco to visit his son who lives there, police said. He has an unknown amount of cash, and no cell phone or credit cards. He possibly has early stages of dementia, sheriff’s officials said.

He is described as a white man, standing 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing 150 pounds. He has blue eyes, and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, and blue sweatpants.

Sheriff's officials had no further information on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-956-5001 or 911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Apple Valley detectives seek public's help to locate missing man