Apple Valley man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, assaulting woman

Larry Lamar Johnson, 43, of Apple Valley was arrested on suspicion of multiple gun charges, and kidnapping and assaulting a woman.

At around 12:40 a.m. on Friday, July 7, deputies from the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a report of a kidnapping near Apple Valley Road, north of Highway 18.

Deputies contacted the female victim near her vehicle at the intersection of Apple Valley and Siskiyou roads.

Investigating Deputy Dionicio Ramires discovered that the suspect, Larry Lamar Johnson, 43, of Apple Valley and the victim were in a relationship.

Ramires learned that after the duo traveled out of California together, Johnson decided it was time to return, with the victim not wishing to come back.

Johnson forced the victim to return to Apple Valley and assaulted her during their trip back, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim was able to get away from the suspect when they returned to the suspect’s residence in the 17800 block of Siskiyou Road.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence, which was served with the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department's Specialized Enforcement Division.

During the search of the home, firearms and ammunition were located. Johnson was also found to have previous felony convictions, sheriff’s officials said.

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, and obliteration of identification marks on a firearm.

Additionally, on suspicion of grand theft of a firearm, carrying a firearm in public and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Johnson was transported to High Desert Detention Center in Apple Valley where he is being held without bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ramires at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

