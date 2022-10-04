Johnnie Rodriguez, 30, of Apple Valley was arrested on suspicion of trying to fatally shoot an unidentified victim during a fight outside a restaurant and bar in Victorville.

An Apple Valley man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to fatally shoot an unidentified victim during a fight outside a restaurant and bar in Victorville.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 1:59 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a fight with gunshots fired in the parking lot of Cosmos Taverna at 12409 Mariposa Road.

Before deputies arrived, the shooting suspect had fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Camaro.

Responding deputies later located the vehicle nearby, and the driver, 30-year-old Johnnie Rodriguez, was identified as the suspect who fired the gun, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and located an unserialized Polymer 80 handgun or ghost gun.

Deputies arrested Rodriguez for attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm, and possession of the unserialized firearm, sheriff’s officials reported.

Rodriquez was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto with bail set at $1 million. He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court.

While conducting their investigation at Cosmos, deputies made two unrelated arrests for disorderly conduct; public intoxication.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Apple Valley man arrested on suspicion of fatal shooting attempt