Apple Valley man arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

An Apple Valley man was arrested this week on suspicion of pointing a firearm at a woman store clerk and demanding money.

Darrell Lambert, 53, remained in custody on Tuesday with bail set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Victorville Superior Court, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Court records on Tuesday showed no charges had been filed on Lambert, who sheriff’s officials say is a convicted felon.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 2:55 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at the Metro PCS located in the 21000 block of Bear Valley Road.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a man, later identified as Lambert, entered the store wearing a black face mask. He then pointed a handgun at a 23-year-old store clerk and demanded money from the register, the sheriff’s report said.

Lambert then ordered the store clerk into a back room where he shut the door on her and exited the front door, sheriff’s officials said.

Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Lambert, and a search warrant was authored for his residence in the 13500 block of Navajo Road in Apple Valley, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Monday, detectives and deputies searched Lambert's residence and located a stolen handgun and his clothing during the robbery, the sheriff’s report said.

Lambert was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of armed robbery, carrying a stolen firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the sheriff's department to contact Deputy Delgado or Detective Arreola at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760- 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

