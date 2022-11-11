Apple Valley man arrested after traffic stop, deputy finds drugs and loaded firearm

Jacob Hutchinson-Rangel, 25, was arrested during a traffic stop where sheriff’s deputies found illegal drugs and a loaded firearm.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday, Deputy Alarcon conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Zuni and Serrano roads.

The traffic stop was made due to a vehicle code violation on a 2013 Honda Fit.

During that time, the deputy found that the driver, identified as 25-year-old Jacob Hutchinson-Rangel, was operating his vehicle on a suspended license.

The driver was also found with suspected methamphetamine. A loaded firearm was also found in the vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

Hutchinson-Rangel was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and carrying a loaded firearm. His bail was set at $50,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy Alarcon at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or by leaving information at wetip.com.

