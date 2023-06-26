A man was fatally shot, robbed and left in a remote area north of Yucca Valley, according to homicide detectives.

On Saturday, deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 21600 block of Roundup Way. The area is located between Central and Kiowa roads in the Mariana Ranchos area of Apple Valley.

Deputies were told a man was shot and robbed at the location, then taken to an unknown desert and abandoned.

Around 5:25 p.m., a deputy from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station was flagged down by an off-road vehicle rider who found the body of a Hispanic man near Old Woman Springs Road in Landers.

Investigators believe the body found in Landers was the shooting victim of the Apple Valley incident.

The victim's name and age haven't been released.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal a motive for the shooting, or how the reporting party knew the victim was shot, robbed and left in an unknown desert area.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released when available, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Eric Ogaz with the SBC Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Apple Valley man robbed, fatally shot and left in remote desert area