An Apple Valley man is suspected of stealing three vehicles in Victorville in three days.

Victorville sheriff’s deputies have identified the suspected carjacker as Dakhalie White, 20.

Here's what investigators have said about the case.

The alleged crime spree

On Sunday, Sept. 17, a victim said she was approached by a Black man, later identified as White, in the 14400 block of El Evado Road.

The suspect took the victim’s car keys and cell phone out of her hands by force and stole the vehicle, according to deputies. The following day, the abandoned vehicle was found in Spring Valley Lake.

On Monday, another carjacking occurred in the 14900 block of Seneca Road in Victorville.

A suspect, also identified as White, approached the driver's side of the vehicle, pulled the victim out by force, stole the vehicle, and fled, authorities said.

The victim’s unoccupied vehicle was later located off D Street in Victorville, sheriff’s officials reported.

On Tuesday, a suspect, later identified as White, grabbed a woman’s keys as she was exiting her vehicle in the 15800 block of Mojave Drive, sheriff’s officials said.

In fear for her life, deputies said the woman ran into a local business for help. Meanwhile, the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle and left the scene at a high rate of speed, authorities stated.

White was later found driving the victim’s vehicle in San Bernardino.

The suspect's luck ran out after he was found and arrested by San Bernardino police.

White was confirmed to be the suspect in all three carjackings and was booked into jail on carjacking charges, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Apple Valley man suspected of 3 carjackings in 3 days