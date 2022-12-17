Apple Valley man suspected of breaking into home, threatening to kill resident

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas Holtz, 22, on suspicion that he broke into an Apple Valley home and threatened to kill a resident.

A 22-year-old Apple Valley man is faced with robbery and weapons charges, according to sheriff's officials.

Last week, deputies were called to a home invasion in the 10800 block of Cochiti Road. The area is located south of Wren Street, between Navajo and Central roads.

The caller reported a man, later identified as Thomas Holtz, broke into the home, pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

The victim ran to a neighbor’s home and he called the police.

Holtz was seen driving up and down the street in a black Kia Soul. He was stopped by deputies in an open dirt lot near the incident.

While searching the suspect's Kia, deputies found two loaded firearms, a backpack containing marijuana, and an additional firearm with the serial number scratched off. Deputies also said Holtz knew the victim’s estranged girlfriend and suspected the victim was abusing the girlfriend.

Holtz was arrested and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $125,000 bail. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault of a person with a firearm, possessing a short barrel gun, removing a serial number and having marijuana for sale.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Apple Valley man suspected of break in, threatening to kill resident