Apple Valley man suspected of killing 2 children on ATV with car faces more charges

Stoddard Valley Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area.

Prosecutors have filed additional charges against an Apple Valley man suspected of hitting and killing two children with an off-road vehicle and leaving the scene earlier this month.

Edgar Ivan Galindo Diaz, 35, now faces possible two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in addition to hit-and-run charges, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said.

Vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence is what’s known as a “wobbler” and can be charged as either a felony or a misdemeanor.

If charged as a felony, each count carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

Galindo Diaz turned himself in to authorities Tuesday after a search warrant was issued for his arrest. The CHP said he is the registered owner of a 2021 Polaris RZR, which investigators found at his home on July 7.

Christina Bird and Jacob Martinez, two children who died after a hit-and-run driver struck the ATV they were riding on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Authorities believe the side-by-side vehicle was involved in the crash that killed 12-year-old Jacob Martinez and 11-year-old Christina Bird on July 2.

The two children were riding an ATV on Stoddard Wells Road when they were struck by another off-road vehicle. Martinez died at the scene. Bird was left with severe injuries, including a severed spinal cord, and died later in a hospital.

Witnesses reportedly saw the vehicle which hit the children turn its lights off and flee the area.

Galindo Diaz was released from custody on bail shortly after midnight Thursday. He was being held in lieu of $200,000 bail on hit-and-run charges he was initially booked on.

Jacquelyn Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, said prosecutors had requested a warrant to get Galindo Diaz back into custody in light of the new charges.

A warrant was not issued, however, since he posted bail.

Rodriguez said the office, instead, requested a bail review at an arraignment which is scheduled for Wednesday at the Victorville Superior Courthouse.

"I pray that the system will not fail our families and justice will be served," Christina's uncle, Ernie Nunez, said on Friday. "We are all hurting and grieving our losses. We just want the right thing to be done and someone held accountable to this tragic event."

