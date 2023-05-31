Apple Valley man suspected of killing his 68-year-old mother

Sheriff’s investigators arrested 42-year-old Joshua Adam Kahkosko on suspicion of murdering his 68-year-old mother, Beth Ann Kahkosko, whose body was located in a home in unincorporated Apple Valley.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home in the 15500 block of Sherri Lane in Apple Valley. The area is at the base of the foothills, north of Horsemen’s Center Park and east of Joshua Road.

When deputies arrived, they found Beth Ann Kahkosko inside a home on the property. She suffered injuries to her head and face and died at the scene, deputies said.

Joshua Adam Kahkosko, the woman's son, was identified as the suspect. He was not at the scene when deputies arrived.

Detectives didn't say whether Joshua Kahkosko lived with his mother or what sparked the violent incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, Joshua Kahkosko was found and arrested by deputies in the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of homicide, and is being held in jail without bail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Andrew Montbriand at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

