Apple Valley man suspected of setting trailer on fire to force out occupants

A 38-year-old Apple Valley man is suspected of setting a camper in Victorville on fire to force out people who were living inside and refused to leave, sheriff's officials said.

On Friday morning, Victorville deputies responded to a camper on fire in the 16200 block of Teton Street. The area is between Arrowhead Drive, Fourth Avenue, Nisqualli Road, and Winona Street Mojave, and north of Mojave Vista Elementary School.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the suspect, Nicholas Benjamin Ray, had spoken to the people living inside the camper on Jan. 25, sheriff’s officials said. Ray allegedly demanded the occupants leave the trailer immediately.

He also stated he would be back the following day with friends, authorities said.

Ray returned to the location on Friday, demanding they leave the trailer.

The occupants did not answer the door for fear that they would be confronted by Ray and his friends, according to police. A short time later, they smelled gas and saw flames and smoke coming in the trailer's front door, they told authorities.

The people tried to open the door to leave but couldn’t. They were eventually able to escape by kicking the door open, sheriff’s officials said.

Ray fled the scene before deputies arrived. A warrant was issued for his arrest, police stated.

Later that day, deputies arrested Ray in the 13000 block of Mohawk Road in Apple Valley, according to authorities.

Ray was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspension of attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, and a probation violation, sheriff’s officials said.

Ray’s bail was set at $250,000. However, sheriff's booking records show that he is ineligible for bail on the probation violation.

Sheriff's officials did not disclose the owners or official tenants of the trailer or why Ray allegedly tried to force them out.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Apple Valley man accused of setting camper on fire to force out people