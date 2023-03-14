Apple Valley Middle School.

HENDERSONVILLE - A 37-year-old Hendersonville man employed by Henderson County Public Schools was arrested on March 9 for misdemeanor assault on a female and communicating threats, according to a Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

John Rhodes, who is listed as an eighth grade math teacher on Apple Valley Middle School's website, is being detained at the Henderson County Detention Center with no bond, the arrest report said. The Sheriff's Office also reported that Rhodes was unarmed at the time of the incident, which happened off school property, Henderson County Public Schools said in a news release.

"On March 9, 2023, Henderson County Public Schools administration was informed that an employee of Apple Valley Middle School was arrested on charges of assault on a female," Henderson County Public Schools said in a statement. "While the allegations against this employee do not involve an incident on school property, we are fully cooperating with the Sheriff's Office investigation. Per district policy, the employee has been placed on Administrative Leave with pay pending the conclusion of this investigation."

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Apple Valley Middle School eighth grade teacher arrested for assault on a female